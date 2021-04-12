 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free sheep-focused classes offered May 1st in Pierce, Neb
top story

Free sheep-focused classes offered May 1st in Pierce, Neb

  • Updated
Sheep in field

Aaron Gillespie has 25 sheep, which were added to his operation in 2020 to graze some of his interseeding.

 Contributed

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers and Nebraska Extension are offering a new educational program geared toward new sheep producers. The Beginning Shepherd Program will be offered May 1st in Pierce, Nebraska.

The speakers and topics for the program are:

Marty Stewart – Sheep Basics/Choosing Your Flock

Rhonda McClure – All About Wool

Ivan Rush – Feeding the Flock

Randy Saner – Grazing a Flerd

Rachel Gibb -Beginning Flock Health

Michael Littlefield - Shearing Demonstration

Sheep Producer Panel & Hoof Trimming Demonstration

The program will be held at the Pierce County Fairgrounds at the Veggie Palace/4-H Livestock area in Pierce Nebraska. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m.

Pre-registration will save you $10. To preregister contact Mellisa Nicholson at 308-386-8378 or ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Urban, rural come together for Aggieville Showdown
Livestock

Urban, rural come together for Aggieville Showdown

  • Updated

After being reined in due to COVID last year, a first-ever cattle show called the Aggieville Showdown is moving full steam ahead April 17, when there will be a “grand drive” that brings the top judged cattle down the streets of Manhattan, Kansas.

+8
Braunvieh compliment other cattle breeds
Livestock

Braunvieh compliment other cattle breeds

  • 3 min to read

After serving in the U.S. Army and returning from deployment in Afghanistan in 2011, Shad Siebrandt used his deployment check for two things: a wedding ring for his wife Brittany and more Braunvieh cattle. 

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News