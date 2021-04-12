Free sheep-focused classes offered May 1st in Pierce, Neb

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers and Nebraska Extension are offering a new educational program geared toward new sheep producers. The Beginning Shepherd Program will be offered May 1st in Pierce, Nebraska.
The speakers and topics for the program are:
Marty Stewart – Sheep Basics/Choosing Your Flock
Rhonda McClure – All About Wool
Ivan Rush – Feeding the Flock
Randy Saner – Grazing a Flerd
Rachel Gibb -Beginning Flock Health
Michael Littlefield - Shearing Demonstration
Sheep Producer Panel & Hoof Trimming Demonstration
The program will be held at the Pierce County Fairgrounds at the Veggie Palace/4-H Livestock area in Pierce Nebraska. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m.
Pre-registration will save you $10. To preregister contact Mellisa Nicholson at 308-386-8378 or ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com.