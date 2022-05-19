Cattle and horses: Late rancher excelled at both

The late Walter Gibbons once described his ancestors as “more horsemen than cattlemen.” In his lifetime, he attained prominence in both.

At his peak, Gibbons had amassed some 16,000 acres in Custer County and also leased 100,000 acres of the Cheyenne Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Herefords were his breed of choice, and his cattle grazed far and wide. Gibbons was also prominent quarter horse breeder.

Gibbons is being inducted this summer into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Walter E. Gibbons Sr. was born March 21, 1898, in Comstock, Nebraska, to Edward Charles and Ida May (Wescott) Gibbons. He always said to expect a snow storm on his birthday, which was the first date of spring. He was usually correct.

Gibbons spent his whole life in Comstock and Wescott, the latter a town named after his frandfather, Walter S. Westcott. He passed away, Feb. 28, 1975, at the age of 76.

Gibbons attended Comstock High School through the 11th grade. At the age of 16, he went to the University of Nebraska (Kappa Sigma), where he made the football team, playing center. During his two years at UNL, he took all the ROTC training he could, hoping to enlist for World War I, but he was too young. Walter was finally drafted, only one day before the war was over.

Gibbons had a lifelong passion for baseball. He was blessed with a wonderful arm and was a semi-pro catcher. On one occasion, he played on the same team as Tony Lazarri, a great New York Yankee shortstop. Gibbons also caught for local pitchers, left-handers, Roy Gibson and Elmer Duryea.

Gibbons and his wife, Sylvia Marie Havlik, were married in 1922 and were blessed with two children, Walter E. Jr. and John Bragg. Sadly, Sylvia passed away in 1944 when the boys were very young. Gibbons’s sister, Gladys Rockhold and Eva Brown were instrumental in helping Walter raise his two sons. Billy Smith, who lived with Gibbons from 1905 to 1951, also played a significant role for the family and ranch.

Wescott, Gibbons and Bragg, the general store in Comstock, was also a part of his life. The general store and pharmacy was passed on to him from his grandfather, Walter S. Wescott, his father, Edward Gibbons and his uncle, Charles Bragg. The store remained open until the mid 1960s, and its fixtures are now a part of the Custer County Historical Society Museum.

Gibbons was an organizer of the Quarter Horse Association of Nebraska, where he served two terms as president.

One of his more prominent stallions was Pat Murphy, bought in 1942 for $150. Pat Murphy became a great ranch horse and also in the rodeo arena.

At one Burwell rodeo, Pat Murphy’s riders won the first seven places in the bulldogging. Once in Cleveland, Mike Fischer downed a steer in 3.2 seconds on Pat.

Pat Murphy sired many performance horses which excelled from the rodeo arena to the show ring and race track. Pat Murphy died in 1959. He is buried on the ranch with a granite tombstone marking his resting place.

Stallions that also influenced Walter’s life and profession were Denny Bar (a three-quarter brother to Doc Bar), Super Cash, Tadpole, Silver Skip, Spanish Skip, Going Broke (TB) and Chicaro Murphy, a Pat Murphy son.

Gibbons’s mares and stallions won grand champions at Aksarben, the Nebraska State Fair and other honors at state shows. Not only did his horses perform well in the show ring, they also performed well on the race track. Some of his more notable race wins were Nebraska Bred Futurity, South Dakota Open Quarter horse Derby and the Nebraska Open Derby.

Gibbons raced and showed Quarter horses across Nebraska, Colorado, South Dakota and New Mexico, winning many honors and several register of merits.

He helped organize and was president of the Middle Loup Public Power and Irrigation District. In 1960, Gibbons was recognized by the Nebraska Stock Growers with an Award of Merit for his contributions to the Quarter horse breed.

In March 1973, writer Robert M. Howard interviewed Gibbons for an article in the Nebraska Cattleman. The closing paragraph captures his character:

“To know of his association with long time enthusiasts and others, coupled with his major interest through the years in cattle and the community respect he has attained, makes this Custer County ranch an ‘all around.’

“Walter says his life has ‘just been cattle and horses,’ and he modestly refers to himself as ‘a pretty fair ranch hand.’ One is convinced in his own mind that you can do no better than to ride the long trail with a man like Walter Gibbons.”

Editor’s Note: The Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame is inducting 11 new honorees with a ceremony June 11 in Valentine, Nebraska. Each week through mid-June, we’ll meet the inductees.