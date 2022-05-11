Hard work made fun

Bill Gallino was born Oct. 8, 1928, in a covered wagon near Spring Creek, South Dakota, the second child of Charles and Gertrude (Marshall) Gallino. Charlotte, Orville and Nile were Gallino siblings.

They lived on the Peterson Ranch where his dad was employed. Bill Gallino attended the Spring Creek School through the eighth grade, then the family moved to Valentine, Nebraska where he attended ninth grade at Valentine High School.

Gallino then left school to begin his ranching career. He worked at the Arnold Ranch, Bachelor Ranch and several others in the area. He met and married Bessie Wondercheck Gallino. They had three children: Bonnie (and husband Dave) Price, Kaye (and Wayne) Stancil and Billy.

Gallino passed on his last knowledge of horses, ranching, cattle and rodeo to his family, friends and neighbors, always lending a helping hand to anyone in need.

He always made any gathering special, whether it was work or play. There were always practical jokes, storytelling, card games and lots of laughter in his presence.

Always an outdoor person, he worked in the hayfield every year, up until his last haying season. He passed away March 4, 2020.

Gallino was a huge supporter of anything to do with sports and in particular, rodeo. He hauled all three children to rodeos and continued to support the sport. He didn’t miss watching any rodeo on TV or locally.

Bill was a big part of starting the first Valentine Roping Club.

Editor’s Note: The Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame is inducting 11 new honorees with a ceremony June 11 in Valentine, Nebraska. Each week through mid-June, we’ll meet the inductees.