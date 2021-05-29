 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Help wanted: National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln in search of volunteer help

Help wanted: National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln in search of volunteer help

NHSFR Volunteers 2.jpg

The National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Neb. will be an exciting atmosphere in which to volunteer. The rodeo, which runs July 18-24, is in search of volunteers to help in a variety of capacities.

 Submitted photo

There’s a help wanted sign out on the gate for the 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo.

When the National High School Finals Rodeo gallops into Lincoln July 18-24, about 700 volunteers will be needed to host the largest rodeo in the world.

Over 1,700 high school rodeo athletes, plus their families, will be at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds for the event, which features 13 performances over seven days.

Volunteers will be needed for a variety of tasks: from checking in contestants, RVs and horses, to helping with cafes, taking tickets, attending parking lots, and more.

Volunteering at the National High School Finals has its benefits, said Ann Bruntz, lead volunteer coordinator for the event.

“It’s an electric atmosphere,” she said. “I get my adrenaline going from working around good volunteers, and it’s a great way to spend time in a rodeo atmosphere.”

NHSFR Volunteers 1.jpg

Bull riding is one of the events featured at the National High School Finals Rodeo, this year held in Lincoln, Neb. at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds. Volunteers are needed for the event, which runs July 18-24. Volunteers don’t need to be from the area to give of their time.

Shifts vary, depending on the job, and service organizations can earn money for their organization. Volunteer hours can also be used for community service hours.

Bruntz also said there’s a chance to rub elbows with high school rodeo stars who might someday be professional rodeo stars.

And volunteers don’t have to live close to Lincoln to give of their time. Two of Bruntz’s family members, one from Grant, Neb., and one from Leesburg, Va., are planning on helping with Nationals.

Volunteers will receive free beverages, a t-shirt, and a rodeo ticket (depending on the number of hours worked.)

To see the different roles, plus shifts, and to sign up, visit NHSFRLincolnhsfr.org/volunteer. Click on the “see volunteer shifts” for more information on the different jobs and shifts.

For more information on the National High School Finals Rodeo, visit Lincoln’s NHSFR website at NHSFRLincoln.org or the national association’s website at NHSRA.com.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Four generations of raising cattle
Rural Life

Four generations of raising cattle

  • Updated

“Most farmers, when they retire, they buy a boat and they go out in the middle of a lake with a cooler of beer and fish. I will take my beer cooler and go sit in the middle of a pasture and just watch my cows. Then, when I’m done, I head home and I don’t have any fish to clean.”

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News