Kansas teen wows at Holstein shows

Although June is Dairy Month, many dairy farmers feel that every month is dairy month.

“There’s a lot of pride, and it’s a great time to celebrate and acknowledge a lot of the hard work in which farmers bring all types of food onto the table,” said Sophie Leach, a fourth-generation dairy farmer from Linwood, Kansas. Leach farms with her parents, Rob and Lisa Leach and her two older sisters, Taylor and Erin Leach.

The family owns and operates Lincrest Farms.

“We sell our milk to DFA (Dairy Farmers of America,) and it gets pasteurized and most goes to Arkansas and turned into all sorts of products; ice cream, yogurt, sour cream and milk and other products,” Leach said.

Her parents Rob and Lisa run the family dairy farm, and her two older sisters Taylor and Erin are also involved in dairy and agriculture.

Twenty percent of Leach’s herd are show cows. The rest are used for standard milk production.

“We milk 35 head on average. We’re mostly Jersey, but we have 15 Holsteins. We have 115 cattle with show cows, heifers, and all are dairy cows,” Leach said.

Each Holstein produces about 90 pounds of milk per day, while the Jerseys produce closer to 60 pounds per day.

That works out to just over 10 gallons of milk per day from each Holstein and a bit over 7 gallons a day from each Jersey.

When she’s not busy milking, Leach enjoys showing her cattle and does quite well.

In April, the high school senior brought her star cow, Sweet Pea to the 2022 Southern Spring National Junior Holstein Show in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Leach and Sweet Pea took home both the senior champion and grand champion awards.

The duo also won the intermediate champion at the Mideast Fall National Holstein Show in Louisville, Kentucky in November 2021.

Kelli Dunklee, Holstein Association youth programs specialist said of Leach, “She’s pretty devoted to Sweet Pea. She also spends a lot of time with the heifers, clipping them and making sure they’re watered twice a day.”

“Sophie will start watering them a couple months before the show, because making them consume a decent quality of water makes their belly expand and stretches them so they eat and drink a little more,” Lisa Leach said.

She added that her daughter is also pushing long stemmed hay to them to help develop their rib cage and body.

Their entire family takes care of Sweet Pea who was born at their farm in Kansas.

She’s not just a cow, she’s like family, Sophie Leach said.

Sweet Pea began to flourish after surviving an EF-4 tornado in 2019 at the Leach’s Kansas farm – a storm that took the lives of 20 of the family’s cows and destroyed 11 of their barns and sheds.

Their house also had roughly $100,000 damage.

Lisa Leach reflected on the twister. “I’m pretty well over it now. I can talk about it. It was very tough to talk about it in the beginning,”

Lisa Leach says Sweet Pea was a young heifer at the time of the tornado, and when they evacuated the heifers, they sent some of their herd to Hillsboro, Kansas.

When Sweet Pea and the rest of her herd were old enough to breed, the Leach’s sent her to their business partner in Colorado.

“He said this cow needs to be shown because of the way she looks,” Lisa Leach explained.

Sophie Leach and Sweet Pea haven’t looked back sense.

Sophie Leach will show Sweet Pea in August at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois.

When she graduates, she’s committed to attending the ag-based college Kaskaskia Community College in Illinois, where she will be on the judging team.

“I’ll be surrounded by enough people going down the same path to help inspire my career,” Leach said. Although she isn’t sure yet about the specifics, Sophie Leach knows her career will be in dairy farming in some form.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

