Rodeo scholarship honors fallen soldier

The beloved memory of a U.S. Marine from Nebraska is living on through his family’s generous scholarship offer.

Lance Corporal Hunter Dalton Hogan died in combat in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan in 2012. Known as HD to his friends and family, Hogan was a lover of rodeo, so his family created the HD Hogan Rodeo Scholarship.

The 2022 scholarship recipient is Ellie Stohlmann.

Stohlmann is on the rodeo team at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) in Curtis, Nebraska, where she competes in barrel racing and team roping.

Stohlmann grew up around horses and loves the sport of rodeo.

“My dad and my brother train horses for people all around the U.S. I team rope with both of them,” Stohlmann said.

The deep meaning behind this entire gift has had a profound impact on Stohlmann.

“I never received a scholarship that had sentimental value like this one does. It’s a mix of a soldier and rodeo, which I think is very cool,” the Ashland, Nebraska native said.

Along with the scholarship, Stohlmann and her coach, Jaden Clark, were each gifted the book ‘My Boy is Home,’ The Story of Lance Corporal Hogan, by the soldier’s father, Steve Hogan.

Stohlmann plans to become an ag teacher and said the scholarship will help out with her college costs.

After team roping as a young girl, Stohlmann later got into barrel racing in high school.

“I trained my horse on the barrel pattern,” Stohlmann said.

Jaden Clark, coach of the NCTA rodeo team, said she was contacted directly by the Hogan family regarding the scholarship. Clark nominated Ellie as a candidate for the scholarship.

“I’m really happy Ellie got it,” said Clark,

Clark coaches all rodeo events for the 14-member team, including men’s saddle bronc, bareback riding, bull riding, calf roping, team roping and steer wrestling– as well as women’s breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing and goat tying.

Clark competed in rodeo for six years in several events, including bull riding, so is deeply connected to the sport.

“I have not been able to meet the family of Lance Corporeal Hogan, but I was able to have an in-depth phone call with his father that I will always appreciate,” Clark said.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology seals of approval. Amy and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

