Sioux Falls woman has her sights set on gold

Sarah Nohr has her sights set on gold.

The 23-year-old Sioux Falls woman is heading to Orlando, Florida June 5-12 to compete in equestrian events during the Special Olympics USA games.

While Special Olympics was founded in 1968, equestrian events weren’t added until 1987. Even then, they were held only in state competitions. This will be the first year equestrian events are held at the national level.

Nohr said she’s excited to get to see everybody compete and getting to enjoy the experience of being in Florida with other athletes having fun at their first national Special Olympics.

Nohr will compete in English equitation and working trail events during the competition.

She first joined the South Dakota Special Olympics equestrian team in 2011 after spending a few years learning to ride at HorsePower, then known as HandiRiders, a non-profit equine therapy organization in Sioux Falls.

Born with hydrocephalus and epilepsy, Nohr had to undergo many surgeries while she was younger, Patty Nohr, Sarah’s mother said. They involved correcting shunt problems, which lead to a multitude of physical therapy appointments.

After hitting a plateau on her physical therapy, the two began to look for alternative options.

At the same time, HorsePower was just beginning its rebranding campaign, switching over from HandiRiders, and was hosting an open house at the barn.

Sarah Nohr told her mom that she’d like to try riding a horse, so the Nohr’s stopped by the open house and haven’t looked back since.

“It was a good switch for her for physical therapy because it worked strengthening her core muscles,” Patty Nohr said.

A few years later, in 2011, Nohr took her riding to the next level and began participating in the state Special Olympic equestrian events where she says she’s met some close friends.

Getting to meet new friends and seeing her friends from all parts of the state is one of her favorite parts of competing in Special Olympics.

With the national competition coming up, Nohr bumped up her training sessions from once a week to twice per week this spring.

“I’m in serious mode,” she said.

One of the things Nohr is focusing her training on is learning to trot without hanging on to the saddle.

“They're gonna be pretty strict about doing that when I'm down there,” she said.

She’s also studying up on all the things she has to do for the competition, making sure that she feels comfortable with all of the judges’ expectations.

Her training extends outside of the arena, as well. She now has a Fitbit and is tracking all her steps, when she exercises and how much sleep she’s getting.

Margaret Doom, executive director of HorsePower, is Nohr’s trainer. Doom credits Shelly Bartels, HorsePower’s therapeutic riding instructor and Nohr’s original trainer, for getting Nohr to where she is today.

Doom took over as trainer when Nohr decided she wanted to do two evenings a week to keep things consistent and Doom has the most evening availability.

“She’s an amazing instructor and has taken Sarah to multiple Special Olympics,” Doom said of Bartels.

Doom said that even though she’s Nohr’s trainer, Nohr has taught her a lot in return.

“Sarah has more try than anyone,” she said. “When I ask for three steps, she gives me five.”

Sometimes, when Nohr and Doom set out to tackle something new, Doom can tell that her student gets nervous. But then she sees her take a deep breath, slow down and think about what and how she’s going to approach the task.

If she needs to try something again, she doesn’t back down, but rolls her sleeves up and presses on until she reaches success.

For Doom, it’s inspiring.

“I think about that during the day. I think about the kiddos out here. What would they do? Take a deep breath and try again,” Doom said.

It’s a good reminder for everyone when taking on new or difficult tasks.

Along with her determination, Patty Nohr has seen her daughter’s confidence blossom at HorsePower and Special Olympics.

“She’s setting higher goals for herself and it’s good because she’s feeling so confident,” she said.

Her independence is also growing. She’s not only riding faster and more independently, but when she travels to Orlando for the games, she’ll be flying with her team, rather than her family, meaning she’ll have to take responsibility for herself in some major airports.

“I'm gonna have to do a lot of things by myself, but I'm used to them doing it for me like,” she said.

She’ll have to pay particular attention at security due to her hydrocephalus device.

“I’ll have to be able to tell people that I can't go through the machines,” she said.

Nohr has a bit of preparation outside of the arena as well.

During state competitions, she is able to wear jeans, boots and a nice shirt. The national competition requires a little more finesse.

“I’ve got to wear breeches, boots with chaps, a nice show coat and a tie,” she said. So a shopping trip is in order.

Nohr said overall, she’s most excited about seeing old friends and cheering on her teammates as they compete in the games.

She’s also looking forward to meeting new people and hopes to meet one new friend in particular.

Chris Pratt and his wife Catherine Schwarzenegger are two of the Special Olympics global ambassadors who will be present at the 2022 games.

“I might get to meet Star Lord,” she said, referring to Pratt’s character from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies.

Nohr will also be thinking of another movie star while she competes. One of the questions on the application for the national games was about who inspired her.

Christopher Reeve, she answered.

She reflected on the Superman actor’s 1995 equestrian accident. While it left him paralyzed, he continued to do many things throughout the remainder of his life, including acting.

“So he actually was a Superman in real life,” she said.

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

