The sport of reining is said to bring positive results – physically, emotionally and socially.

That’s why Cindy Johnson of Topeka, Kansas is thrilled that an open riding clinic will be offered soon to create awareness and interest in the sport.

“One of the things I really enjoy about reining is how much everyone involved in this sport supports each other and just want to see you have a good ride and have the horse put together a good pattern. It’s like a family,” said Johnson, who has been riding horses all her life.

He dad had horses when she was growing up on the farm. She was in 4-H and the American Quarter Horse Association but she didn’t get involved with reining horses until she was in her mid-40s.

“I felt like I had to learn to ride all over,” she said.

Reining is a competition where the horse is asked to do a pattern at different speeds, navigating circles, stops, spins and rollbacks. They change gaits and speeds in a pattern. There are 15 different patterns they can run.

The athleticism of the horses is startling, she said. That’s what got her addicted.

A beginners reining horse clinic will be held in person Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brent Wright’s ranch in Ottawa, Kansas. Wright is president of the Kansas Reining Horse Association. The clinic is open to all ages, beginners to advanced riders, and limited to 12 participants.

“Reining teaches discipline, and competence in a person’s ability,” said Art Canright, show secretary and treasurer of the Kansas Reining Horse Association.

Canright, who’s had horses since he was 12, helped start the Kansas Reining Horse Association in 1986, and has been involved ever since. He is based in Spring Hill, Kansas near Kansas City.

“The rider is not judged, just the horse is judged on speed and how well they do the maneuver,” Canright said. “It’s a pretty intense sport, but lots of fun.”

For Cindy Johnson, it was her husband Joe Johnson, who encouraged her to try reining.

“I was showing in western pleasure, which he thought was incredibly boring. (I think he said he preferred watching paint dry.) He saw a reining class at a show and decided he wanted to try that. So I tried it too and was hooked instantly,” she said.

That was 15 years ago.

The couple has complete against each other. One time they tied and instead of settling for the title of co-champions, they decided to have a run-off.

“I won the run off, but as we were taking the ‘win photo,’ show management approached us and said there had been a mistake in the original scores and he had actually won without the run off,” Cindy said. “He’s never let me forget it.”

It’s exciting when riders qualify to compete at the national competition in Oklahoma City, the National Reining Horse Futurity, which was held last year during the Pandemic. It usually starts on Thanksgiving Day and goes into the first Saturday in December.”

As a beginner, Cindy Johnson used to be envious of the upper level riders.

“I thought if I had that horse, I could do well, too,” she said. “The reality is, if you have a horse that has a plus-1 maneuver, you need a rider who has a plus-1 maneuver.”

In reining, riders start with a 70 score immediately. Riders are scored on each maneuver in the pattern by increments of a half point, either up or down. There are also penalties if the horse bucks, which Johnson said is very seldom the rider’s fault, since they can mistakenly signal the horse.

The popularity surrounding reining horses increased with the TV show, “Yellowstone,” which features reining horses. A reality TV show “The Last Cowboy” is about the horse sport. It kicked off in 2019 but took a year off due to COVID.

Another exciting component of the sport is a million dollar event scheduled for Las Vegas in July called The Run for a Million.

“This will be the biggest purse we’ve had,” said Johnson.

She was excited to qualify for another division featuring a $50,000 prize this summer in Las Vegas. She said she has no idea what to expect there. That’s because her favorite horse got hurt, and she got a new horse in March.

“It takes a little while to get adjusted to the horse and how they respond to you and the cues,” Johnson said.

Once the horse has been shown, they respond like athletes. They all have different personalities and attitudes – and it’s all part of the game.

The Kansas Reining Horse Association schedules a clinic once a year in at the Kansas Stormont Vail Event Center in Topeka, Kansas with youth classes for ages 10 and under, or the age 10-13 category, and there’s a class for ages 14-18, as well as adult classes.

It’s a family-oriented association. Canright reiterated the support people find in reining events.

“They all root for everybody, not just certain people,” he said. “It’s a hard sport to learn, and when you do well, everybody knows it.”

For more information about the reining horse clinic call Art Canright at 816-536-2148 or email: artcanright@crownrealty.com

For information about Nebraska and other areas in the Central Plains visit the Central Plains Reining Horse Association at https://www.cprha.com/.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

