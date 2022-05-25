A community role model

When looking for a role model in community service, both locally and across the state, you could look to the late Lowell Minert.

His leadership was a great asset to the school board, 4-H clubs, Sandhills Community Church (both as deacon and trustee), American Legion and the Masonic Lodge.

He also took an active leadership role in the beef industry, serving on the board of directors and as chairman of the Purebred Council of the Nebraska Cattlemen. He served two terms as president of the Nebraska Angus Association and two terms on the American Angus Association Board where he also served as president of the Certified Angus Beef Board.

He was on the executive board of the Nebraska State Fair, served as treasurer and was instrumental in building the Thomson Outdoor Arena at Fonner Park.

Minert is being honored this year with induction into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Lowell Minert was born on April 13, 1940 to Berniece (Walker) and Emery Minert in Halsey, Nebraska. He lived and worked as a rancher in the Nebraska Sandhills his entire life except for the time when he was attending school or serving in the Navy.

He married Carrol Roseberry in 1962 and together they raised three children, Tim (and wife Kim) Minert, Cindy (and husband JW) Simonson and Wes Minert. They were blessed with seven grandchildren: Alex Minert, Andrea (Anthony) Phillips, Alexa Hall, Shaina Simonson, Jaylee Simonson, Hailey Minert, Landon Minert and one great grandchild Alannah Phillips.

Minert graduated from Curtis High School in 1958 and from the University of Nebraska in 1962 with majors in range and ranch management and agronomy. While attending UNL he was president of the Block and Bridle Club, Rodeo Club and Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

He was the owner and operator of Minert Angus Ranch that was started in 1953 with his parents after the purchase of an Angus heifer as part of a 4-H project. Lowell and Carrol had deep Sandhills roots and started their own cowherd in 1964 after their return from serving one term of active duty, advancing to the rank of lieutenant in the United States Navy.

Lowell and Carrol represented the Nebraska Beef Council as ambassadors at the New York State Fair. He also hosted various judging teams, and the ranch has hosted Angus and cattleman tours and groups from Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Australia, New Zealand, England, Spain, Japan and China.

Favorite pastimes were visiting with people and supporting young people in their endeavors, as well as sharing his passion for his cattle with people across the country and the world.

Minert’s passion, integrity, honesty and genuine love of agriculture and the cowboy way of life resulted in a valuable reputation in the cattle industry and as an individual. His passion toward his commitments earned him many awards and recognitions, but he was especially passionate about his family and extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved attending all their activities, whether they were showing cattle, playing sports, rodeo or music and theater.

He passed away Sept.29, 2016.

Editor’s Note: The Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame is inducting 11 new honorees with a ceremony June 11 in Valentine, Nebraska. Each week through mid-June, we’ll meet the inductees.