Alfalfa fairly resilient during Plains’ winter chill

Alfalfa is valued by livestock producers as a supplemental forage for cattle. The question is, can it hold up after a dry year in the Central Plains, and how would winter kill affect alfalfa long-term?

The good news is that alfalfa is relatively drought-tolerant compared to most other crops, and is well adapted to survive a drought, as well as snowy winters. There are a couple of cautions.

“While drought conditions mean that production will be significantly reduced, alfalfa does have the ability to go dormant during drought, which helps its survival,” said Jerry Volesky, range and forage specialist and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte.

Last fall’s moderate weather allowed alfalfa plants to harden well for winter This winterized condition enables alfalfa crowns and roots to withstand soil temperatures as low as 5 degrees.

“This is especially important with new seedings of alfalfa, which need to maintain root moisture,” said Dr. Daren Redfearn. “If the soil does dry out, desiccation, frost heaving and greater swings in soil temperature can result in higher levels of winterkill across a stand.”

Redfearn is program leader for UNL’s Water and Integrated Cropping Systems and a Nebraska Extension forage and crop residue specialist.

When soil is covered with a blanket of snow, the snow provides a layer of insulation, protecting the ground from cold air temperatures. This is also the reason that winters with little snow cover can cause more injury to alfalfa stands, especially if soils are dry, Redfearn said.