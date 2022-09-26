Building immunity in the cattle herd an important autumn goal

Early fall is the time of year when, in addition to pregnancy-checking, cattle producers shore-up livestock immunity with vaccinations and deworming.

Vaccination of cows

“The timing for vaccination of cows depends on the stage of pregnancy,” said Tony Hawkins, DVM, technical services veterinarian at Valley Vet Supply.

He recommends vaccinating cows at six to seven months of gestation with a killed five-way vaccine such as Triangle 5 or ViraShield 6. Producers can choose the brand they prefer, Hawkins said. He also recommends five-way Lepto with hardjo-bovis protection such as Triangle 10 HB or ViraShield 6 L5 HB.

Hawkins suggests protection with a scours vaccine, as well.

Vaccination of calves

Calves should be vaccinated three to four weeks prior to weaning, Hawkins said. He recommends products MLV five-way vaccine, Pasteurella and seven-way blackleg.

Vaccination of bulls

Bulls can be vaccinated whenever convenient with a killed 5-way vaccine such as Lepto with hardjo-bovis protection and Vibriosis, Hawkins said.

Vaccination protocol and timing are considerations that each individual producer needs to discuss with their veterinarian.

“There is literally no way to pick a date on the calendar to recommend,” said Becky Funk, DVM, MS., who is an animal health teaching and extension specialist at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.

In the Midwest, there are producers who calve in every month of the year. Their calving window will determine their ideal timing for vaccination.

The goals of vaccination are different for each producer.

“If we are vaccinating the cows with the goal to build great colostrum and protect the calf, we are thinking about vaccinating in the last trimester,” Funk said. “Conversely, if our goals are to protect the pregnancy, we are likely having a conversation about pre-breeding vaccination protocols with that client.”

The type of vaccine and previous vaccination history play a part, as well.

“Some vaccines that we routinely give cows are not safe for pregnant cows,” Funk said.

As far as the calf component of the cow herd, ideally, those calves are vaccinated at 60-90 days of age. That usually occurs at spring turnout or branding time for many spring calving herds.

Coming into fall, Funk recommends those calves get another vaccination, ideally three to four weeks before the planned weaning date. This provides the best chance for establishing immunity before going through the stress of weaning.

De-worming

Producers should also work to protect cattle from worms during fall processing, Hawkins said.

Parasite species and load varies from region to region, and even year to year based on environmental conditions. So, this is a critical conversation for producers to have with their veterinarians who know the local conditions and each producer's risk factors for parasites in the cow herd.

Funk gave some general rules of thumb. Young stock tend to be more heavily affected and are more likely to show clinical signs of parasite challenges than mature animals.

Grazing management plays a critical role in parasite risk, as well. Discussing what your grazing management looks like with your veterinarian can help understand individual risk factors, Funk said.

She also recommends producers design an appropriate parasite management plan.

Lately, Funk has seen increasing concerns of antihelmenthic resistant (AR) parasite populations in beef animals.

“Because of this, the historical approach of whole herd timed deworming protocols are starting to be phased out in many areas, and we are seeing the rise of targeted deworming protocols and refugia management, as a tool in parasite management,” she said.