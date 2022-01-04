Cold care: Keep cattle healthy through winter months

One big take-home message for cow-calf producers this time of year is to take inventory of cow body conditions.

For any thin cows in the herd, it’s time to put extra weight on before winter moves in. Thus, it’s recommended to provide extra supplemental feed or allow cows to graze a higher quality forage base.

“Once calves are weaned, since there are extra nutrition requirements associated with gestation, and increased energy demands associated with cold stress, this is the time to address it,” said Dr. Justin Waggoner, professor and Kansas State University Extension Beef Cattle Specialist based in Garden City.

Many producers are backgrounding newly weaned calves, and dry matter intake is an important part of their diet.

“Since calves have a high nutrient requirement, and calves don’t typically eat a lot of feed in terms of pounds per day, it takes a high quality diet to meet the nutrient demands of those calves,” Waggoner said.

The main concern going into winter is to have a plan in place. Do the animals have easy access to feed? The stockpile of feed should be easily accessible. Do cattle have a resting location and near a water source? In inclement winter weather, cattle need more than wind breaks.

“Wind breaks are great, but availability of bedding … when inclement winter weather hits is important,” said A.J. Tarpoff, K-State Extension beef veterinarian

Corn stalk bales, straw or any cheap, baled low-quality forage that’s not meant for feed can be used for bedding, he said.