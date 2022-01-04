Cold care: Keep cattle healthy through winter months

One big take-home message for cow-calf producers this time of year is to take inventory of cow body conditions.
For any thin cows in the herd, it’s time to put extra weight on before winter moves in. Thus, it’s recommended to provide extra supplemental feed or allow cows to graze a higher quality forage base.
“Once calves are weaned, since there are extra nutrition requirements associated with gestation, and increased energy demands associated with cold stress, this is the time to address it,” said Dr. Justin Waggoner, professor and Kansas State University Extension Beef Cattle Specialist based in Garden City.
Many producers are backgrounding newly weaned calves, and dry matter intake is an important part of their diet.
“Since calves have a high nutrient requirement, and calves don’t typically eat a lot of feed in terms of pounds per day, it takes a high quality diet to meet the nutrient demands of those calves,” Waggoner said.
The main concern going into winter is to have a plan in place. Do the animals have easy access to feed? The stockpile of feed should be easily accessible. Do cattle have a resting location and near a water source? In inclement winter weather, cattle need more than wind breaks.
“Wind breaks are great, but availability of bedding … when inclement winter weather hits is important,” said A.J. Tarpoff, K-State Extension beef veterinarian
Corn stalk bales, straw or any cheap, baled low-quality forage that’s not meant for feed can be used for bedding, he said.
This winter’s forecast in the Central Plains is for fairly typical weather, although it may trend slightly drier and slightly warmer than average due to the increasing La Niña phenomenon.
Nebraska and Kansas can still get bursts of very cold and snowy weather, and there’s a possibility of a snowy start to the first half of winter; mainly in northern Nebraska. The Climate Prediction Center, however, is forecasting generally average conditions for December, January and February.
The area most prone to dryness will be the southern third of the Nebraska Panhandle and southwestern Nebraska to the New Mexico-Texas border.
If the region is to see colder than normal winter temperatures, the most likely area will be the eastern half of the Dakota’s southward through northeastern Kansas, said Allen Dutcher, agricultural extension climatologist at the Nebraska State Climate Office in Lincoln.
This would occur if the Hudson Bay low becomes more aggressive than last winter, Dutcher said, noting the February cold snap last year. Some signs of that have been developing lately with blizzards across southern Canada, northeastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota, he said.
By the time winter hits, cows should be in good body condition.
Cattle have a thermal-neutral zone, a range of outside temperatures where they don’t have to expend extra calories to maintain their body condition. On the lower end of temp is 20 degrees.
“It’s when we drop below 20, cattle increase heat production within their body. When it drops to 10 with a wind chill, their (nutrition) requirements can almost double,” said Justine Henderson, K-State Extension livestock production agent in Minneapolis, Kansas.
Some people may forget how many calories it takes for a 1,300 pound cow to maintain her body condition. It depends on stage of production, weight and breed, but it’s important to compensate for that in their feed. Local extension agents can help with nutrition.
“I do a lot of rations for cattle producers in winter months and make sure they’re matching energy requirements,” said Henderson, who was raised on a cow-calf operation in northern California.
And, don’t forget about the bulls, Henderson said. In severe cold conditions, they could get frostbite on their scrotum and testicles, which could affect breeding abilities.
Since bulls like to lay down, put down some hay and be sure to keep them off snow, ice or wet ground. Providing them with a dry environment is important, Henderson said
Rolling out hay for calves helps prevent frozen tails and frozen noses. Henderson recommends rolling it out in a separate area if using it for feed and bedding, maybe on the other side of a windbreak to keep them warm.
Cattle will typically find windbreaks like hills and trees, but some flat areas could use shelter breaks or any type of sturdy wall to shield them from cold rain or snow.
When it comes to newborn calves, nutrition is important early on.
If a momma cow doesn’t claim a calf – such as with first calf heifers or those who have twins – keep the calf as warm as possible and get colostrum in them within the first couple hours of life.
“Natural colostrum is always better,” Henderson said.
Sometimes with new mothers, you can get the cow in a chute to manually help that calf nurse, she said.
When administering colostrum in an esophageal tube, make sure the tube goes into the esophagus and not the wind pipe.
Here’s how, Tarpoff advises: “The esophagus is on the left side of the neck-going into the digestive tract, which you can feel as you’re feeding. Being extremely cautious, take the time to allow the animal to swallow, and make sure you can feel the tube on the left side of the neck.”
During feeding, keep the calf upright. With the muscle contraction of the esophagus, don’t let them lie flat while tube feeding.
After feeding, keep them up and moving, which also helps maintain their body temperature.
Making sure cattle have enough feed and that their body condition is good are practices to help keep livestock healthy in winter’s biting chill.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.