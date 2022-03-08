Consider downsizing cattle to maximize profit

Is bigger always better?

When considering your cattle herd, the size of cow does make a difference to your bottom line.

While larger-framed cows typically result in heavier carcass weights, a herd with smaller-sized cows yields more total pounds in the long run. A 12-year study at Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory near Whitman, Nebraska compared the profitability of small cows (1,000 pounds) versus large cows (1,200 pounds).

“It comes down to understanding your environment and understanding your complete operation system,” said Dr. Travis Mulliniks, a range cow production system specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Take into consideration preg rates, cost of production, milk production, output and input costs.”

Not only did Mulliniks’ team research cow-calf production, but the study continued tracking the weaned calves as finished feedlot cattle.

“We had a complete operational system of data from conception to carcass weight,” Mulliniks said.

The results from the study were published in the 2022 Beef Cattle Report from Nebraska Extension.

When considering total operational profit from the cow-calf herd and retaining the calves through feedlot to finish, producers can maximize with a smaller-framed cow herd. A major factor is matching cow size to the environment.

The key is “finding the optimum within your resources and environment” Mulliniks said.

Smaller cattle require less feed, so more head can be supported on the same number of acres compared to larger cattle. More cows translates to more calves at weaning. Producers also sell more cull cows over time, adding to the overall profit.