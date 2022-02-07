Export demand big for beef, pork

While 2021 was a challenging year for many reasons, exports were a bright spot for U.S. agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released November’s export numbers in early 2022 that showed strong overseas demand for American beef and pork. Despite obstacles like supply chain disruptions and backups at shipping ports, the November report continued a trend of strong U.S. meat exports.

Export momentum began accelerating around late July or early August, with that trend continuing into November, especially for beef, according to Dan Halstrom, president and CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

The U.S. exported 123,000 metric tons of beef in November, which is 7% higher than a year ago.

“It’s broad-based growth and not one particular market driving the expansion. It’s the same theme we saw in the previous four months’ worth of export numbers,” Halstrom said.

USMEF saw significant growth in Japan, China, Korea, as well as Central and South America. While the export growth remained strong, he said the value of those exports also grew. U.S. beef exports in November were valued at just over $1 billion, the second time in 2021 that exports topped the billion-dollar mark.

“We are easily on pace for a record year in beef exports,” Halstrom said. “We will easily top $10 billion in sales, which is an all-time record.”

While the overall value is quite significant, the value per head was also quite high, coming in at $480. That number is 42% higher or up by $142 over the previous year.