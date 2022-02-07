Export demand big for beef, pork

While 2021 was a challenging year for many reasons, exports were a bright spot for U.S. agriculture.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture released November’s export numbers in early 2022 that showed strong overseas demand for American beef and pork. Despite obstacles like supply chain disruptions and backups at shipping ports, the November report continued a trend of strong U.S. meat exports.
Export momentum began accelerating around late July or early August, with that trend continuing into November, especially for beef, according to Dan Halstrom, president and CEO of the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
The U.S. exported 123,000 metric tons of beef in November, which is 7% higher than a year ago.
“It’s broad-based growth and not one particular market driving the expansion. It’s the same theme we saw in the previous four months’ worth of export numbers,” Halstrom said.
USMEF saw significant growth in Japan, China, Korea, as well as Central and South America. While the export growth remained strong, he said the value of those exports also grew. U.S. beef exports in November were valued at just over $1 billion, the second time in 2021 that exports topped the billion-dollar mark.
“We are easily on pace for a record year in beef exports,” Halstrom said. “We will easily top $10 billion in sales, which is an all-time record.”
While the overall value is quite significant, the value per head was also quite high, coming in at $480. That number is 42% higher or up by $142 over the previous year.
“Things are strong on the beef side,” said.
Beef producers with boots on the ground don’t always think about exports, but they do know how valuable exports are when producers market their cattle.
Steven Hansen is president-elect for the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association. Even from his operation in Elsie, Nebraska, Hansen notices that overseas buying is picking up in several markets.
“Japan is up 6%, Korea is up 13% and China is up an incredible amount,” he said.
He credits the Phase 1 Trade Agreement, which allowed hormone-treated beef into China, as a major contributor. It’s expected to increase exports to $2 billion in each of those markets.
“That’s a really big deal,” Hansen said.
Those international markets are important because they allow the U.S. to sell products that American consumers may not want, Hansen added. That might include the tongue, the tripe, intestines, the liver and other parts that don’t sell well domestically.
“They give us a good price for those products, which helps the value per head go up significantly,” he said.
November was also a good month for exporting the “Other White Meat.” Pork exports came in at 238,000 metric tons, which is a good number, but Halstrom said it’s lower than the previous year. The drop is due to China rebuilding its hog herds from the African Swine Fever outbreak that hit the country hard.
“Year to date, we’re probably down 25%, which is about where we thought we’d be in 2021,” Halstrom said. “The good news is that the 8% drop in November, due in large part to lower Chinese buying, was mostly offset by increased purchases in many other markets.
Mexico bought 87,000 tons in November, up 34%. Korea rose 24% to almost 13,000 tons, while Central and South America were up 16 and 30%, respectively.
“The big one was Columbia, which almost doubled their pork purchases from the previous year,” Halstrom said.
Other than China, pork was similar to beef in that pork saw broad-based growth in multiple markets. Pork producers also don’t think about exports every day, but they do appreciate the opportunity to sell products that Americans might not choose at their local grocery store.
“It’s a chance to open up some new markets that don’t always take what we would consider being the prime meats,” said Craig Andersen, past president of the South Dakota Pork Producers Association. “Markets like China buy what we would consider the ‘off’ type of stuff, what they call variety meats. The parts of a pig that we don’t eat are often considered delicacies in other countries.”
Despite the accelerating pace of exports later in 2021, Halstrom says exports stayed consistent throughout the year. He says all throughout the challenges brought on by COVID-19, the “moral of the story” is that overseas demand is booming.
“Restaurant demand is down in some markets due to COVID restrictions, which we still have plenty of in Asia,” Halstrom said. “However, the retail sector is booming because people are eating a lot more at home, but they still want a nice experience, so they’re willing to pay more at the store.”
Looking ahead this year, Halstrom says USMEF sees continuing strong base demand for America’s pork and beef exports. The only thing he sees changing is the cycle of production for both beef and pork.
“I think production might be a little lower for both in 2022,” Halstrom said. “While that typically means less product to export, the demand will continue to be strong. It’s also broad-based demand and not one market driving that demand.
“Our forecast for beef exports this year will continue to grow, probably at a slower pace, somewhere in the five-to-six percent range,” he said. “The pork forecast for this year hinges on China and where they’re at in terms of repopulating their herds after ASF. Our pork forecast is for similar or slightly-lower results than the previous year. There will still be growth but a little tempered in 2022.”
