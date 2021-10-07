Federal, state governments offer support for smaller meat packers

Four giant meatpackers control roughly 80% of the United States’ meat processing capacity and livestock producers say that’s causing problems.

Profits in grocery store meat aisles are not making their way down to the ones who raise the animals, and a cyberattack against one large packer, JBS, put a 20% dent in the country’s meat processing this spring, leaving some store shelves empty.

The good news is states like South Dakota are taking steps to help begin solving some of the challenges.

Funds to help begin improving processing capacity are coming from both the state and federal levels. In early June, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a $5 million pool of money available for small South Dakota meat processors, with the funds coming from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Meat Processing Grant program.

Eligible processors can apply for the funds they’ll need to make an immediate impact on the state’s ability to process or store South Dakota-raised protein, and it’s managed by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. Noem says COVID-19 and the cyberattack against JBS showed it’s critical for America to have a resilient and diversified food supply chain.

“Unfortunately, consolidation and anticompetitive practices in the meatpacking industry have made life difficult for South Dakota meat producers,” Noem said in a press release. “The grant program will help us expand our processing operations, which will give more options for producers and consumers alike.”