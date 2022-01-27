Good Grazing Makes Cent$ connects ranchers to range science

In an effort to connect farmers, ranchers and land managers to current, useful range management resources, the Society for Range Management launched Good Grazing Makes Cent$.
Through conversation and collaboration between range scientists and ranchers, the program aims to provide practical, applicable and economically feasible range management practices which can ultimately improve productivity of the land and the bottom dollar of the ranch.
“Good Grazing Makes Cent$ offers me a chance to ask questions in an interactive forum that can connect me to people in the academic world and bring it into a situation where I can use it on my own landscape,” said Dave Voth, a Nevada ranch manager and program participant.
The multifaceted program provides numerous deliverables for ranchers to quickly and easily access information on topics ranging from how the history of your land impacts today’s management decisions to best determining grazing intensity, duration and timing. Each month, a new subject will be dissected through an e-newsletter, YouTube videos with experts, a live, interactive Facebook group and Society of Range Management journals and articles. All the resources and topics will be housed online at goodgrazing.org and accessible to Good Grazing Makes Cent$ members at any time.
Members will drive the content. To best meet the needs of the range stewards utilizing the information, there will be multiple avenues to submit questions and connect with range scientists with solutions or other ranchers with similar experiences.
Particularly in the Facebook group, participants will have the ability to get answers to their toughest range management questions in real time. Each newsletter will have “submit a question” options that will then be directed to experts or even covered in depth in future editions.
"I can speak to other producers who have tried unique and progressive treatments and see how I can use some of those things and what may or may not make sense on my place,” Voth said.
Those interested in becoming members can visit goodgrazing.org for more information and to sign up.