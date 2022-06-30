Heat stress hits cattle in the Midwest

It was a so-called “perfect storm” in mid-June when extreme weather factors resulted in overwhelming heat stress causing cattle deaths in some southwestern Kansas feedlots.

Some cattle hadn’t yet shed their thick winter coat, when the heat hit so early in the season.

There are reports of about 2,000 cattle deaths spread across more than one southwestern Kansas feed yard.

The weekend of June 11 was exceptionally hot, going from highs in the mid 80s in early June to 100 and above over the weekend. At the same time, dewpoints were in the 60s, a higher range.

“When combined with light winds, heat exhaustion and heat stroke become a concern,” said Adam Springer, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Dodge City, Kansas.

Even the mornings, which typically bring some relief, became challenging. Morning low temperatures in parts of southwest Kansas went from 71 degrees on June 12 to a record 83 degrees the next day.

Feedlots lost cattle despite following recommendations for minimizing heat stress. They had extra water and altered feeding schedules so the cattle were not eating in the middle of the day.

“This was a unique situation and happened so fast, and the cattle couldn’t acclimate in that short a time,” said Scarlett Hagins, spokeswoman for the Kansas Livestock Association.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly directed state agencies to do everything possible to help Kansas cattle feeders who lost cattle due to heat stress. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment staff has processed burial permits and worked with landfills to ensure proper disposal of carcasses.

Federal resources are available to provide financial relief to the affected cattle feeders. The Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) compensates for the loss or destruction of certain animals.

The deadline to file a notice of loss is within 30 days of when it became apparent. Producers need to contact the FSA office in the county where the death loss occurred. Check the website farmers.gov and the 2022 Livestock Indemnity Program Fact Sheet for additional information.

Heat stress often becomes a concern this time of year. For cattle grazing pastures, there a couple of things to pay attention to when managing heat stress, Kansas veterinarians say:

Water

Make sure the water trough has enough capacity for all cattle to get a drink when they come up.

“In a very large pasture, cattle may only come to water once a day and if the trough gets empty, the last few animals may not get enough to drink because they leave with the rest of the herd,” said Phillip Lancaster, PhD., research assistant professor in beef cattle nutrition at the Beef Cattle Institute at Kansas State University.

Producers need to consider water capacity in terms of one-time holding capacity of the tank and the capacity of the well pump to refill the tank in a timely manner.

Shade

Make sure cattle have enough shade per animal. Too little shade leads to crowding, and no air flow between cattle can cause heat stress, Lancaster said.

He recommends having shade in an open area where air flow is good. Shade tucked into a low spot where the wind does hit does not help as much as shade on top of a hill where the wind blows more. If there’s not enough tree cover, shade structures can be built.

Misting

Sprinklers and misting systems work well to keep cattle cool, but having proper ventilation in your barn or pens is important. Without air flow, sprinklers and misters increase the humidity level, in turn increasing risk for heat stress in cattle, said Tony Hawkins, DVM, Valley Vet Supply technical service veterinarian in Marysville, Kansas.

The most important thing during this extreme heat and humidity is to avoid handling cattle other than in the morning, Hawkins said.

“Cattle produce heat on their own throughout their digestive process,” he said. “They need evening and nighttime to cool back down.”

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

