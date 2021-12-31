Kansan takes reins of national Charolais association

In an intriguing career change, a Kansan who has led the animal and food sciences department at Oklahoma State University for nine years is taking the bull by the horns as the new executive vice president of the American-International Charolais Association.

The board of directors selected OSU’s Clint Rusk to lead the association in this full-time job. He replaces J. Neil Orth, who is retiring in the new year after two decades of leading the organization.

“We are excited to have such a knowledgeable individual with his background to join the association. We look forward to seeing the American-International Charolais Association grow with this new leadership,” said Miranda Hoag, AICA spokeswoman.

Although Rusk said he enjoys his current position at OSU and takes great pride in having recruited high caliber students for nearly a decade, he paused to think about the career move when a group of Charolais breeders from across the country called and asked him to consider the position. Sometimes people look forward to taking a new job because they didn’t like the one they had, Rusk said, but that wasn’t the case with him.

“I decided to say yes, after praying for God to reveal his will for my life and after consulting with my wife,” said Rusk, who grew up on his family’s Hereford and Angus ranch near Sun City, Kansas, south of Pratt.

What drew Rusk to the Charolais breed is the people he’s met along the way, he said. Although he didn’t start out with a Charolais background, Rusk showed cattle in the 1960s, and his father went to artificial insemination school at International Beef Breeders in Denver, Colorado. That’s where he had an opportunity to buy a nitrogen tank to store bull semen. Rusk’s dad brought home semen from purebred Charolais bulls and they began breeding Charolais-cross cattle. He said they were the heaviest calves that their commercial herd had ever raised.