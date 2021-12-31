Kansan takes reins of national Charolais association

In an intriguing career change, a Kansan who has led the animal and food sciences department at Oklahoma State University for nine years is taking the bull by the horns as the new executive vice president of the American-International Charolais Association.
The board of directors selected OSU’s Clint Rusk to lead the association in this full-time job. He replaces J. Neil Orth, who is retiring in the new year after two decades of leading the organization.
“We are excited to have such a knowledgeable individual with his background to join the association. We look forward to seeing the American-International Charolais Association grow with this new leadership,” said Miranda Hoag, AICA spokeswoman.
Although Rusk said he enjoys his current position at OSU and takes great pride in having recruited high caliber students for nearly a decade, he paused to think about the career move when a group of Charolais breeders from across the country called and asked him to consider the position. Sometimes people look forward to taking a new job because they didn’t like the one they had, Rusk said, but that wasn’t the case with him.
“I decided to say yes, after praying for God to reveal his will for my life and after consulting with my wife,” said Rusk, who grew up on his family’s Hereford and Angus ranch near Sun City, Kansas, south of Pratt.
What drew Rusk to the Charolais breed is the people he’s met along the way, he said. Although he didn’t start out with a Charolais background, Rusk showed cattle in the 1960s, and his father went to artificial insemination school at International Beef Breeders in Denver, Colorado. That’s where he had an opportunity to buy a nitrogen tank to store bull semen. Rusk’s dad brought home semen from purebred Charolais bulls and they began breeding Charolais-cross cattle. He said they were the heaviest calves that their commercial herd had ever raised.
“My dad didn’t know anything about those bulls and only saw pictures of them. He didn’t have EPDs or performance data, but I’ve seen a lot of changes over time,” Rusk said.
Growing up on a ranch taught him unparalleled life lessons, he said. One was to work hard and give your boss 100% effort all the time. In his youth, Rusk worked with a neighbor to learn how to work for someone else, earn a paycheck and to be responsible.
“I tell our freshmen students, ‘you are starting right now to write your resume,’” he said.
Rusk’s mother helped him develop a faith in God, he said, and raising animals helped give him an appreciation for life.
Having the chance to be a member of the National Champion Livestock Judging Team while attending Colby Community College was pivotal. For the past 24 years, Rusk has helped coordinate livestock judging contests for collegiate, 4-H and FFA contestants across the country. He looks back with great appreciation of that time, and also to his father for instilling his interest and drive when he was competing.
“When I asked Dad why judging the contests was so important, he said it was about developing leadership abilities,” he said. “God has provided me an opportunity to use those leadership skills.”
After community college, Rusk graduated summa cum laude from Kansas State University with his bachelor’s degree in 1980. He returned to his family’s Sun City ranch for five years, but once again, the lure of livestock judging plucked Rusk out of his comfort zone and took his family and him to Fort Collins, Colorado. In 1985 he began to manage the purebred cattle unit at Colorado State University, and soon after he accepted the duty of coaching CSU’s livestock judging team.
While coaching 10 livestock judging teams at CSU, his teams earned Reserve National Champions in 1987, 1991, 1993 and 1995. Rusk was named Coach of the Year by the Intercollegiate Coaches’ Association in 1991 and 1992. The team was always in the top five everywhere they went, Rusk said.
He went on to earn his Ph.D. in male reproductive physiology in 1997 at Colorado State University. Then, Rusk joined Purdue University as their youth livestock specialist.
Getting immersed in educational programming for 4-H members and their parents later took Rusk to South Dakota State University for 13 years, where he led the animal and range sciences department.
Rusk’s official start date with the Charolais association was Nov. 1 at AICA headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. He and his wife Madeleine have fond memories of Kansas City.
It was a big deal for him and his brothers to take their 4-H Hereford cattle to the American Royal, then his CSU livestock judging team won in Kansas City in 1989.
“It was fun as a coach and to take students back to KC 20-years later,” he said.
Now he’s looking forward to interacting with Charolais breeders and association members and staff at his new home base.
Meanwhile, retired Neil Orth is being honored for his work with an induction into the Saddle and Sirloin portrait gallery in November.
“Neil joined the association in 2001 and during his time his progressive leadership led to increased membership and registrations,” Hoag said.
Rusk will work alongside Orth until his retirement Jan. 1, 2022.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.