Kansas cattlemen get help rebuilding after storm

Livestock producers who lost fencing, feed and cattle in the Dec. 15 storm and wildfires are getting a little relief.
Cargill has donated $100,000 to the Kansas Livestock Foundation, the charitable arm of the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA), to help with relief efforts.
These and other funds will be used to purchase fencing supplies, feed and other priority needs identified by local livestock association leadership in counties affected by severe weather and wildfires that burned nearly 400,000 acres.
Livestock producers in the hardest hit areas lost fence, livestock and feed resources. Homes and outbuildings also were among the losses.
“Like everyone, we’re saddened by the impacts recent severe weather had on farming and ranching operations across Kansas,” said Hans Kabat, president of Cargill’s North American protein business.
Donations to Kansas Livestock Foundation for relief efforts are welcome and encouraged. To donate, go to www.kla.org and click on the KLF wildfire relief link. Checks can be sent to KLF, 6031 SW 37th Street, Topeka, KS 66614.
“We appreciate Cargill’s substantial contribution in support of Kansas livestock producers impacted by the fires and other severe weather,” KLA Chief Executive Officer Matt Teagarden said in a news release. “With the help of Cargill and other generous donors, those affected will be better equipped to recover and rebuild.”
The Kansas Livestock Foundation has a proven process to equitably distribute funds collected, with every dollar donated going to those Kansas producers impacted by the recent weather event. Applicants do not have to be KLA members.
Those interested in applying to receive funds can call the KLA office at 785-273-5115 to be placed on a list to receive the application when it is finalized. Once completed, the application also will be accessible at www.kla.org/resources/wildfire-relief-resources.
The Kansas Livestock Foundation was established in 1983 to operate solely and exclusively for charitable, scientific and educational purposes that advance the interests of the Kansas livestock industry. For more information about KLF, contact Ryan Higbie by calling the KLA office or emailing ryan@kla.org.