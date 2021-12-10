Kansas Livestock Association celebrates longtime members

The Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) honored nearly 50 members during the KLA Convention Dec. 1 for decades of loyalty to the association. KLA has 123 members who have been loyal to the organization 50 years or longer.
Fifteen were recognized for 50 years of continuous membership since 1971. They were Lawrence Erbes, LaCrosse; Larry Jones, Holcomb; the late Harold Koehn, Lawrence; John Koehn, Sublette; Chuck Munson, Junction City; Arden Peterson, Solomon; Scott Sparks, Kingman; Jim Wight, Matfield Green; American AgCredit, Garden City; Brookover Cattle Company, Scott City; Fairleigh Feed Yard, Scott City; Great Bend Feeding; Ward Feed Yard, Larned; INTRUST Bank, Wichita; and Scott Cooperative Association, Scott City.
Those reaching the 60-year membership mark in 2021 were Linda Hendrickson, Eureka; Clinton and Irlene Huntington, Eureka; Paul McKie, Prairie Village; and Robert Quanz, Glade.
Joining in 1941 and celebrating 70 years of membership were Verna Harris, Tribune; Jack Vanier, Manhattan; B Bar B Ranch (Seventy-Six Ranch), Protection; Citizens State Bank, Ellsworth; Crossed J Ranch, Coldwater; Moyer Ranch, Manhattan; and Parker-Beeley Ranch, Coldwater.
St. Joseph (Missouri) Stockyards was recognized for 80 years of membership this year.
Several other ranches and businesses also were honored for having been members of KLA for more than 70 years. The list, with the number of years each has been a member, includes Woodbury Farms, Quenemo (93); Leonhard Ranch, Berryton (87); Farm Credit of Western Kansas, Colby (83); J-O Ranch, St. Paul (79); U.S. Bank, Topeka (77); Citizens State Bank, Cottonwood Falls (75); McCurry Brothers, Sedgwick (74); Porter Cattle Co., Reading (74); and Green Garden Angus, Ellsworth (73).
Due to the pandemic preventing KLA from holding an in-person convention last year, those that reached the 50- and 60-year membership marks in 2020 also were recognized. Joining in 1970 were Gary Battles, Aurora, CO; Lyle Gray, El Dorado; Warren Slocombe, Manhattan; and Lazy N Ranch, Saint George. Celebrating 60 years of membership in 2020 were Sam Baier, Wichita; Bank of the Flint Hills, Wamego; Dickinson Ranch, Gorham; First Bank, Lyons; Gates Angus Ranch, Coldwater; Golden Wheat Ranch, Goodland; Griffith Seedstock, WaKeeney; and Peddicord Land & Cattle, Wamego.
These individuals and businesses portray the key to success of KLA, which is faithful support throughout the years by those who share its mission.
KLA is a trade organization protecting the business interests of independent ranchers, feeders and dairy farmers. Members of the association are involved in all segments of the livestock industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep. The association’s work is funded by voluntary dues dollars paid by its more than 5,700 members.