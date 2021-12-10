Kansas Livestock Association celebrates longtime members

Honored for being 50-year members of the Kansas Livestock Association are Chuck Munson and Deanna Munson, front left, Lee Borck, representing Great Bend Feeding and Ward Feed Yard; Barry Murphy, Rich Porter and Jane Murphy, representing Porter Cattle Company; Bill Barby of B Bar B Ranch; Erin Debler with Bank of the Flint Hills; and Warren Slocombe; David Munson, back left; Jim Wight; Diana and Mark Servaes of St. Joe Stockyards; Arden Peterson; Scott Sparks; Troy Soukup representing Citizens State Bank at Ellsworth; Lee Lindamood with Citizens State Bank of Cottonwood Falls; and Brian Goad with American AgCredit at Garden City.