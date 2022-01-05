Keeping cattle secure

Cattle theft isn’t particular to any area, and there are no specifics causing it, so livestock specialists recommend cattle producers in the Plains states brand cattle and do all they can to thwart any possible thieves.

“Be diligent,” cautioned Scarlett Hagins, spokeswoman for the Kansas Livestock Association.

Branding cattle is a quick identifier that’s required in some areas, and ear-tags help identify animals. You can also make sure they’re kept in a secure location. Restrict access to pens and pastures, and lock gates when you can.

Along with making sure cattle aren’t easily accessible, check the herd routinely so if something is missing, you can provide a time-frame in any report.

The more you can keep cattle and utility vehicles, and other equipment out of sight the better, Hagins said.

This time of year, there are a lot of cattle moving to sale barns, where brands are inspected to help prevent theft.

Western Nebraska has brand inspections, however the eastern third of the state does not.

“It’s a balancing act for us; some don’t see the inspection requirement that’s protecting them, while others feel they can’t live without it,” said Melody Benjamin, vice president of policy engagement for the Nebraska Cattlemen Association.

Nebraska Brand Committee members worked on modernize the state’s brand law last year. They now allow for electronic identifiers besides the hot iron brand.