Keeping cattle secure

Cattle theft isn’t particular to any area, and there are no specifics causing it, so livestock specialists recommend cattle producers in the Plains states brand cattle and do all they can to thwart any possible thieves.
“Be diligent,” cautioned Scarlett Hagins, spokeswoman for the Kansas Livestock Association.
Branding cattle is a quick identifier that’s required in some areas, and ear-tags help identify animals. You can also make sure they’re kept in a secure location. Restrict access to pens and pastures, and lock gates when you can.
Along with making sure cattle aren’t easily accessible, check the herd routinely so if something is missing, you can provide a time-frame in any report.
The more you can keep cattle and utility vehicles, and other equipment out of sight the better, Hagins said.
This time of year, there are a lot of cattle moving to sale barns, where brands are inspected to help prevent theft.
Western Nebraska has brand inspections, however the eastern third of the state does not.
“It’s a balancing act for us; some don’t see the inspection requirement that’s protecting them, while others feel they can’t live without it,” said Melody Benjamin, vice president of policy engagement for the Nebraska Cattlemen Association.
Nebraska Brand Committee members worked on modernize the state’s brand law last year. They now allow for electronic identifiers besides the hot iron brand.
Nebraska has a lot of cattle that has to be inspected because there’s a large amount of livestock to move around without changing ownership. Another update to the law requires a 48-hour notice for inspection services, meant to allow inspectors to better coordinate their schedules and save time and mileage.
There’s also a change in how brand law violations are handled. If a producer is found in violation and they agree that they’re guilty, they pay the fine. If they think they’re not guilty, they can take it to court. Previously any case went to a county attorney for prosecution, but many of the county attorneys were too busy to handle it, Benjamin said.
Like Nebraska, South Dakota has a brand inspection law west of the Missouri River, but the eastern half has no inspection requirement.
If you sell an animal in western South Dakota, they all have to be inspected by the state, and inspectors are at all the sales rings, explained Eric Jennings, president of South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association.
“But if they take them across the river to eastern South Dakota, they don’t have inspections – the rules aren’t as tough,” he said.
With a lot of reservation and public land in South Dakota, it’s a challenge to keep track of cattle because of the remoteness, so there is a large acreage per cow.
“The hot iron brand is important in western South Dakota,” Jennings said. “Wyoming, Montana and Nebraska all have brand inspections, so we don’t have trouble with state lines, for the most part.”
Kansas does not have a statewide brand inspection law, so it’s often neighbors looking out for neighbors.
“If you see a suspicious vehicle on your county or dirt roads, maybe question that, and hopefully your neighbors will do the same thing,” Hagins said.
Members of the Kansas Livestock Association have access to theft reward program, which offers a reward of up to $2,500 to individuals who provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those found guilty of stealing, killing or seriously injuring livestock, stealing livestock equipment, tack or pharmaceuticals, and committing arson in the burning of hay.
The association encourages its members to post 12- by 18-inch plastic signs with information about the reward program and a number to call to make reports to the KLA office.
“If they have cattle stolen, they call here and we send out information as far and wide as we can,” Hagins said.
Nebraska Cattlemen offers a $5,000 reward leading to the conviction of stolen cattle.
Improving technology was the topic of a presentation at the Range Beef Cow Symposium in Rapid City, South Dakota Nov. 16-17. Presenters highlighted research on computer chips and livestock collars to track cattle on the range. It can be used to get the most out of your pastures.
“It helps determine where they’re eating and where they’re getting to the remote parts of the pasture,” Jennings explains. “Typically, they want to graze in the lower parts, but we also want to get them up to the less desirable parts of the pasture in order to utilize the entire pasture.”
As technology advances, putting a chip on the cow and electronic identification technology – or EID tags – could also help keep track of livestock.
“My hope is that we can use EID for ownership and not only for disease traceability,” Jennings said.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.