 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Learn strategies to reduce risk in cattle production

Learn strategies to reduce risk in cattle production

Producers have choices in marketing, risk

Livestock producers have a lot of marketing decisions for their animals. They also have some risk management tools available.

 Lee Agri-Media photo by Benjamin Herrold

Nebraska Extension will host a risk management workshop for cattle producers from 5-8:30 p.m. mountain time Nov. 17 at the Bunkhouse Bar & Grill, 306 Fir St., in Arthur. Cattle producers will learn strategies designed to reduce risk exposure to achieve a profitable outcome in uncertain times.

Current issues facing the cattle industry will be discussed to help producers to make more informed decisions facing the industry.

Topics will include managing drought risk with PRF insurance, managing price risk and strategies to achieve better profitability. Specific marketing tools covered during the workshop to manage price risk will include futures and options as well as Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) Insurance. Participants will be guided through a case study to better understand strategies discussed during the workshop.

The workshop is free and a meal will be provided, but registration is required one day prior to start of workshop to ensure an accurate meal count. For more information, and to register by Nov. 16, call Randy Saner at 308-532-2683.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prussic acid and frost
Beef

Prussic acid and frost

With a warmer than usual fall so far, we’ve been able to graze later in the year with few concerns. However, cold temperatures are not far off…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News