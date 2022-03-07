Making the most of the muck and mire: fertilizing with manure

Manure can help water retention, decrease run off, bump yields and be found in your own backyard.
Farmers are looking for cost-effective alternatives to add nutrients to fields and increase yields. Manure may provide the local, organic fertilizer source sought amidst the fear of widespread shortages.
Concern is rising as high as fertilizer prices, as farmers are to expect an 80% increase in fertilizer prices for the 2022 growing season, according to the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Growers Association (NeCGA).
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Manure Management Team addressed this concern in a webinar titled “Valuing manure as a Seller or Buyer” Jan. 13.
Manure management specialist Leslie Johnson suggested producers consider the intrinsic benefits of utilizing manure as a fertilizer source.
“Local sources can’t be overlooked, especially this year,” Johnson said.
Another advantage of using manure instead of inorganic fertilizer is the microbial life introduced through manure application. That microbial activity is necessary to breakdown nutrients over subsequent years.
“Manure is not as predictable as inorganic fertilizer,” said Amy Schmidt, livestock bioenvironmental engineer at UNL. “In manure, some nutrients are available right away while others are released slowly.”
Sampling manure is essential for accurate application. Nutrients vary greatly depending on the source of animals and their diet, solid or slurry state of manure, length of storage, and sample location. For example, manure at the bottom of a pit is much different than that at the top of a pile.
More urine results in ammonium nitrogen, which is readily available to crops. However, the additional liquid means that nutrients can be easily lost through storage and handling.
Feces is considered organic nitrogen. Producers must take into account the residual impact as it breaks down slowly each year.
To help producers determine the most efficient and cost-effective manure application methods, the Manure Management Team created the Manure Value Calculator.
Producers input data into an Excel spreadsheet, including soil information and test results, manure type and test results, cropping and application plan, fertilizer prices for N, P, K, S, and Zn, and cost of delivery, if applicable.
This tool is available at go.unl.edu/manurevalue.
When considering the rate of return for using manure, the value may not be fully realized in the first year.
“You could end up with negative manure value investment initially but later get positive results,” said Jay Parsons, UNL biosystems economist.
Purchasing equipment for hauling manure or paying for the product itself may be two reasons the value is not realized until the second or third year as nutrients are released.
Beyond the financial aspect, recycling nutrients into the soil is beneficial. According to Johnson, much emphasis is typically placed on nitrogen and phosphorus, but micronutrients and live organisms from manure are also essential to crop health.
Permitted animal feeding operations are required to implement a manure management plan. However, all producers have the obligation to “mind your manure manners” as was elaborated on during the webinar. Abiding setbacks and protecting water quality, such as avoiding wells and surface area water, is just part of responsible manure management. Producers must also be a considerate neighbor.
Finally, maximizing manure value shows good stewardship of the land.
“There is no value in over-applying nutrients or applying nutrients that aren’t needed,” Schmidt reminded.
This includes rate and uniformity of application, which could be as simple as driving the tractor in the same gear each round.
To help producers find sources of manure or sell manure, UNL has developed an app available at manure.unl.edu. This app gives instant access to the Manure Management Team, Natural Resources Conservation Services representatives, manure brokers and manure applicators for hire.
Another method of finding local manure is word of mouth.
“Don’t underestimate the power of talking with your neighbor, “Schmidt said.
Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.