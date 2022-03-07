Making the most of the muck and mire: fertilizing with manure

Manure can help water retention, decrease run off, bump yields and be found in your own backyard.

Farmers are looking for cost-effective alternatives to add nutrients to fields and increase yields. Manure may provide the local, organic fertilizer source sought amidst the fear of widespread shortages.

Concern is rising as high as fertilizer prices, as farmers are to expect an 80% increase in fertilizer prices for the 2022 growing season, according to the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and the Nebraska Growers Association (NeCGA).

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Manure Management Team addressed this concern in a webinar titled “Valuing manure as a Seller or Buyer” Jan. 13.

Manure management specialist Leslie Johnson suggested producers consider the intrinsic benefits of utilizing manure as a fertilizer source.

“Local sources can’t be overlooked, especially this year,” Johnson said.

Another advantage of using manure instead of inorganic fertilizer is the microbial life introduced through manure application. That microbial activity is necessary to breakdown nutrients over subsequent years.

“Manure is not as predictable as inorganic fertilizer,” said Amy Schmidt, livestock bioenvironmental engineer at UNL. “In manure, some nutrients are available right away while others are released slowly.”

Sampling manure is essential for accurate application. Nutrients vary greatly depending on the source of animals and their diet, solid or slurry state of manure, length of storage, and sample location. For example, manure at the bottom of a pit is much different than that at the top of a pile.