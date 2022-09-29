Mineral consumption: take it with a grain of salt

If you surveyed a room of 10 people if they prefer sweet or salty food, the results would be as divided as when I asked local feed stores and cooperatives about whether to mix mineral with salt to supplement cattle.

The safest answer? “It depends.”

By itself, mineral supplement is unpalatable. Salt is included in mineral mixes both as a source of sodium and as an intake manager.

“All free-choice minerals have salt in them; most are using salt as the driver of mineral intake,” said Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist for Nebraska Extension.

Increasing the ratio of salt to mineral may be necessary to manage intake and reduce the cost of your mineral program.

Part of the variance in mineral and salt intake depends on mineral concentrations in the soil, water and forages. Forage maturity is a key factor, as supplemental mineral intake decreases when grass is lush and green. Mineral content in forages is naturally higher in soils with greater fertility. Come autumn or periods of drought when forages lose nutritional value, supplemental mineral intake seems to increase. Moreover, animal cravings change and mineral intake fluctuates.

To know how much mineral your cattle should be consuming, follow the recommendations on the bag as a starting point. All minerals are different, but typical target intakes are 2 to 4 ounces of mineral per head for mature cattle.

Monitor cattle consumption, adding or decreasing salt to reach the suggested mineral intake. For a mineral need of 4-ounces, an average of 15 to 25% salt is added. For 2-ounce needs, an average of 30 to 40% salt is added. Continue observing mineral intake, adjusting to ensure adequate mineral requirements are met.

Producers do not need to worry about toxicity caused by mineral or salt overconsumption, said Drewnoski. While there is no benefit if cattle overeat mineral, it also will not harm them. The kidneys will flush out excess minerals in the body.

Overconsumption will add an unnecessary expense, though. An extra 1 ounce of mineral consumed per day can cost $4 to $8 per year per head. Salt is considered relatively cheap compared to other minerals and is an easy way to limit intake.

Mixing salt with mineral supplements regulates intake more effectively than providing a separate salt source. If a salt block or loose salt form is available, cattle will likely crave only the salt and not consume mineral.

The exception is if cattle run out of mineral. If this happens, supply plain salt to ensure cattle satisfy their salt craving without binging on mineral. A day or two later, remove the plain salt and replace with a salt-mineral mix.

If cattle simply are not eating the mineral, as is common with high magnesium mixes, the taste may be too disagreeable. In that case, add a more palatable feedstuff to the mix, such as soybean meal, dry molasses or distillers grain. Trying another product or brand may be necessary as not all minerals taste the same.

Another scenario where producers may not want to add salt is if the mineral mix is weather resistant.

“If you are buying the expensive technology-containing minerals, then you may not want to add salt because it can reduce the effectiveness of the weatherization feature,” said Drewnoski.

The coating on weather-resistant mineral prevents caking from moisture and inhibits granules from blowing away in the wind. Since salt draws moisture, a salt-mineral mix may clump.

“If you have covered mineral feeders, save the money. You don’t need weatherization technology,” Drewnoski said.

This year especially, Drewnoski fears cattle producers will try to tighten their margins by reducing mineral inputs. However, the decreased performance and potential health problems may cause more expense for producers in the long run.

“Don’t cut your mineral program completely, but evaluate and say ‘am I spending my money where I should be?” said Drewnoski. Limiting mineral intake with additional salt may be a cost-effective solution.

“Cost doesn’t always equate to value,” Drewnoski said. “Provide what your cattle need and nothing more.”