Nebraska cow symposium includes talks, live cattle demonstrations

The 2021 University of Nebraska Cow Symposium will bring industry and university representatives and live cattle demonstrations to the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with talks and demonstrations lasting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Leah Beyer from Elanco, which sponsors the event, will start the day to discuss how sustainability and social media can influence the beef industry’s clientele to expand beef production.
Frank White of Elanco will discuss Rumensin benefits. Dr. Brian Vander Ley from Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center and Dr. Brett Terhaar with Elanco will examine vaccination strategies and calf immunity.
Attendees will also hear about the latest products and research for fly and lice control from Dave Boxler, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Livestock Entomologist.
After lunch, Dr. Elliot Dennis and Dr. Jay Parsons from UNL will give the latest cattle market and livestock risk protection forecasts and updates. Q&A panels will accompany all sessions.
A live cattle demo will follow with cow condition scoring, proper insecticide application and implanting steps. A range and forage assessment and forage sampling will round out the day.
To register and for meal count, go to https://go.unl.edu/cowsymposium or call Jacque at 308-696-6700 by Aug. 17.
The event will take place at the Niewohner Arena at 11th Street and West Fairview in Albion, Neb.