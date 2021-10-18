Nebraska to change how it handles branding law citations

The state of Nebraska is allowing some cattle brand violators to handle citations like they might a traffic ticket, giving them the option of paying the fee instead of appearing in court.
The so-called savable citation is part of Legislative Bill 572, which becomes effective Nov. 1.
Also like handling a traffic ticket, if you believe the citation was given erroneously the complainant has the right to appear in the county court where the violation was issued. A date will be set, and the case will be heard before a judge.
Waivable citations will be used for several situations including sale, slaughter or disposal of a live animal or carcass without inspections; transportation of live animals without proper documentation inside the brand area; or movement of livestock outside the brand area without inspection.
The infractions will be issued only by law enforcement staff. The investigator can fine per offence or as a whole based on the situation. If an infraction is observed during a routine inspection, the inspector files a violation form with the investigator in that area that allows them to then research the situation before creating a citation.
Per the statue, the fine shall not exceed $200 per head for each offense.
The most commonly reported violations are sales without inspection, according to a press release from the Nebraska Brand Committee. That includes such standard transactions as neighbors selling to neighbors without the brand being inspected.
These citations are expected to replace a large portion of the current violation forms that are filled out by the investigators, according to the committee. Those forms are submitted to county attorneys, who decide to take on the case or not.