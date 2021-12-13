New brand fee starts in January in Nebraska

New applications for cattle brands in Nebraska will come with a new $50 non-refundable research fee as of Jan. 1, 2022.
The Nebraska Brand Committee is implementing the fee for every new brand application. The fee includes a $50 research fee in addition to the current $100 application fee that will then be returned if the requested brands are not available.
Each application allows for up to 10 brand options and depending on the number of requested brands staff can spend up to a couple of hours to complete the analysis. The committee awards over 800 new brands annually, which represents roughly half of the total applications received.
The new fee was included with legislation recently to offset the time staff spends researching brand conflicts.
New next year will be an option on the form to have the brand recorder select an available brand for a producer. Should the 10 options conflict, the producer can opt to be allocated an approved brand, using the same $50 research credit. A single symbol can be requested to be included, which will be at the brand recorders discretion. The producer will be notified of the selected brand prior to final approval.
Also available in 2022 is a credit card authorization form that can be downloaded from the brand committee website and used for payment and must accompany the application. Both application and authorization forms can be found at https://nbc.nebraska.gov/forms.
Applications and authorization forms can be emailed to brand.recording@nebraska.gov, faxed in to 308-763-2934 or mailed to the Nebraska Brand Committee, 411 Niobrara Ave., Alliance NE 69301.
When brand applications are processed it will be based on their time and date stamp depending on method arrived. Emailed and faxed applications have a time and date stamp and are processed first. Those that arrive through the U.S. Postal Service are only date stamped and are processed in order of being opened.