Opening the door to consumers

Husband and wife team John and Randa Starnes own an Angus and Hereford seedstock operation and meat market in Alabama, and they share a mutual passion for their way of life – “a labor of love,” John calls it.
When asked about the importance of sharing their story and what they want consumers to know, Randa pointed out that she is an advocate for animal welfare.
“Cattle are not just a commodity. Their well-being directly affects the outcome of our farm or ranch,” she said.
And it’s not just about the animals, she said: “Integrity of the land is vital to operations. If your land isn’t doing well, more than likely your animals aren’t, either.”
She described it as a cycle: “We take care of the land, it takes care of the cattle, and the cattle take care of us.”
The Starnes made up half of a panel, with Rachel Cutrer and Ally Spears, that shared tips for connecting with consumers at the Cattle Industry Convention and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Trade Show in Houston, Texas Feb. 2.
While she is a producer, Randa is also still a consumer, she said, and like everyone else, she wants to know if the food she is feeding her kids is safe and nutritious.
So exactly how can producers be more relatable to consumers?
John admits he takes a lot for granted when it comes to communicating with a consumer.
“Don’t assume they already know what you’re talking about,” he said.
With any kind of learning, you may have to start at the beginning and go from there.
Ally Spears, founder of “Ag Chicks” podcast and poultry science program coordinator at Texas A&M University, had a similar idea.
“Know your audience,” she said. “Put yourself in their shoes. Tailor your message in a way where you can get your point across, depending on who they are and where they come from.”
She tells producers to be authentic and real, or “down to earth” as John calls it.
As a fourth-generation farmer, Spears did not fully recognize the lack of consumer knowledge until an educated professor asked her what the difference was between a white and brown egg.
Producers were doing something wrong, she realized. They were missing something; a connection was not being fulfilled. This led her to the creation of her podcast in 2020 where women, who are a vital asset to the ag industry, could ask questions without the fear of looking foolish.
Rachel Cutrer, a first-generation Texas rancher and CEO of Ranch House Designs, reiterated some of the panel’s points and added insight of her own.
“I wish consumers knew more of the farmers’ true love of the land and could feel that passion, and know how much it means to them,” she said. “Sometimes ranchers are hesitant to invite people to the farm or ranch, and I think it changes people’s lives and makes them appreciate the lifestyle and, in turn, the food they eat and what goes into it.”
Randa agreed that it’s the farm or ranch experience and the atmosphere that they can’t get in town that really counts and stressed the importance of keeping an open dialogue with the consumer.
“Don’t be afraid to open up your farm and share your story,” she said.
The panel wrapped up the session with tips and advice for producers who would like to open their doors wider to consumers. Common themes included getting involved with the local community and instigating small interactions, which can go a long way.
Spears pointed out that you don’t have to do it all by yourself.
“Reach out to others who can market for you. If I connect with one person and it makes an impact, then I did my job that day as far as being an advocate for agriculture and the beef industry, and it doesn’t have to be this big thing.”
John agreed.
“Start small and see where it grows,” he said. “Don’t take for granted what you have, and use the resources you have available to you.”
Spears expanded from there: “Small interactions and being open to conversations is the best way to start by putting yourself and your operation out there.”
She suggested doing something that consumers aren’t normally exposed to and gave an example of holding a barn antique sale while showing your animals at the same time.
Cutrer took a different avenue and encouraged producers to use social media, such as sharing the daily life of farming online, and then making the commitment and sticking to a routine.
“Find your own comfort level,” she said. “Find what really connects with your talents and your communication style and then choose that angle and go for it.”
As a solution to the communication divide, Randa recommended turning from the idea of a “beef industry” into a “beef community.”
“Get your foot in the door by getting involved in your community,” she said.
From promoting ag in the classroom to farmers markets to sponsoring events, there are plenty of ways to open the doors to consumers.
Randa concluded that while being open with the consumer is important, not everything needs to be shared.
“They want to know where their food comes from, but they don’t necessarily need all of the details,” she said.
Cutrer added to just be real, and be yourself: “Don’t do overkill. Share with others in your own ways. It could be a simple act. There is no wrong or right way.”