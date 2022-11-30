Save money on livestock inputs

Saving money on the farm and ranch are especially vital with rising costs all around.

Hay prices are higher because there’s a shortage after a dry summer. Some producers started feeding hay in the autumn months because drought-stricken were short on grass.

Like forage supplies, money will be tight.

For cattle producers who have operating notes with their lenders, it’s recommended that they visit with their banker early.

“If they don’t see their lender often, except once a year, they might want to make a point to visit with them because input prices – feed, fuel, fertilizer – are higher this year. So, they’ll probably need higher notes to pay for those expenses,” said Dustin Pendell, professor of agricultural economics at Kansas State University.

It may be a bit of sticker shock, he said, and with rising interest rates, it will cost more money to borrow money.

There are ways that producers can reduce input costs and keep more money on their side.

“I hope all producers know and can track how much feed they’re using through their own records, but they should visit with their nutritionist,” Pendell said.

One form of risk management to reduce price risk is through insurance programs, and some are subsidized by the federal government. An example is pasture, rangeland and forage insurance for weather conditions like drought.

The USDA tracks precipitation in various states across the U.S., and if an area receives less precipitation than a selected coverage level, a producer gets a payment. This is a type of hedging against a drought, Pendell said.

The producer selects a coverage level, somewhere between 70% and 90%. At 90% coverage level, for example, a producer would receive a payment anytime the rainfall in their grid falls below 90% of the historical average.

There is livestock risk protection if a producer is selling calves within a known timeframe and the price falls, as well as other insurance products.

“There are insurance products if you’re trying to reduce your price risk for inputs, like pasture, or outputs, like selling calves. Producers could also participate in the futures and options market,” Pendell said.

Other ways to save money on inputs include pre-purchasing feed, seed or fuel before the end of the year. Paying cash can bring another discount, which producers have used in recent years. Many bought and locked in at a lower price before the end of the year.

Another price reduction strategy is trying to minimize hay waste.

Cone-shaped feeders lift the bale off the ground and have been shown to have less waste.

“Cows are pulling it out just one mouthful at a time,” said Dr. Phillip Lancaster of the K-State Beef Cattle Institute.

Also, limit the amount of time cows have access to hay to about six hours a day, and shut them out at night, Lancaster advised. That way, they’ll focus on actively eating instead of just playing around where they’re wasting some of the hay.