Take care to meet needs for cattle in winter and in drought

While preparing nutrition for the cowherd this winter, the two biggest issues are the quantity of feed – especially in drought areas – and being sure pregnant cows and heifers are in their best body condition before challenging winter weather and calving season arrives.

Beef cow nutrition plays a tremendous role in calf health. When cows are in a reduced plane of nutrition, the result will be lowered body condition score (BCS).

“For spring calving cows, now is an ideal time to assess BCS and develop plans to ensure cows are in sufficient BCS at calving (5.0 for mature cows, 6.0 for 2- and 3-year-old cows),” said Jason Warner, assistant professor and extension cow-calf specialist at Kansas State University. “The last 60-90 days prior to calving represents the time when we can add BCS to cows most economically, so our nutritional program needs to be evaluated and plans implemented prior to that time.”

Not only does body condition at calving have the single greatest impact on reproductive performance, but research has shown it has direct implications on health of the newborn calf, Warner said. Colostrum quality is directly related to a cow’s BCS at calving, so any failure to strengthen baby calves’ immunity increases the likelihood of morbidity, mortality and poor performance throughout the lifetime of the calf.

“Drought-stressed forage typically has less beta carotene available for cattle to convert to Vitamin A, so this year more cows may have reduced vitamin A reserves to transfer to the calf through colostrum,” Warner said.

With high feed costs, some may be stretching the resources they have or purchase whatever feedstuffs they can get. Another extension educator encourages producers test all individual feedstuffs and mixed rations for feed safety and nutritional composition.

“By testing feedstuffs and rations, you have a better insight on what kind of diet you are providing your animals,” said Jesse Fulton, extension educator and director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA).

Some producers may not have as much hay put up as they want, and it’s starting to get too late to graze cornstalks, so supplemental feeds will provide the best bang for the producer’s buck. During November, the region typically receives more moisture, so the quality of cornstalks decreases. Sorghum residue is good because it’s harvested later, and still has nutritional value. Stems of soybean residue are really lignified, so they’re poorly digested. The main value is in leaves, however, there’s not much of them out there.

Wheat straw by itself doesn’t have much nutrition, but ammoniated wheat straw does, especially for a mid-gestation cow, according to Dr. Phillip Lancaster, a research assistant professor at Kansas State University’s Beef Cattle Institute. Anhydrous ammonia is expensive right now, but it can break the lignin and allows the rumen microbes to better digest the plant.

If trying to stretch the hay supply, feeding starch will help slow down the digestion of the forage, Lancaster said.

“Corn has a lot of starch and will slow down the digestion of the hay. The others won’t,” he said.

The producer can calculate the amount of corn to be sure the cow is meeting her nutritional requirements. Another way to stretch your hay supply, is to feed a TMR (total mixed ration, mixing grain with hay).

“You’re still meeting nutritional needs of the cow,” Lancaster said, “but you’re feeding 80% of what they’d normally eat.”

Drought often limits the supply of both grazed and harvested forages in many regions, when energy and protein limit cow performance and therefore, producers should evaluate supplements.

“Under non-drought conditions, fiber-based, as opposed to starch-based energy sources, are recommended. However, in a drought situation when forage supply is critically low, meeting energy requirements of the cow using the most economical feedstuffs available is our first priority and the source … is of less concern,” K-State Beef Nutritionist Justin Waggoner said in a statement.

Be watchful for risk of nitrates if grazing re-growth in wheat stubble, failed corn, milo or soybeans, Waggoner cautioned.

For any questions about proper feedstuff or ration sampling, ration balancing or non-traditional grazing opportunities, reach out to an Extension educator. Nitrate testing is recommended, if there’s any possible doubt. Kansas State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory handles nitrate and other testing, as does Iowa State University and other places.