Tick off: Helping cattle in the battle against tick season

In the upcoming vector seasons of spring, summer and early fall, it’s recommended that ranchers prepare for tick control and know their options for protecting cattle.

Two main types of ticks are of concern for cattle producers – the Gulf Coast tick and the American dog tick. Both are vectors in the spread of anaplasmosis, a blood cell parasite that can cause cattle to become weak, go off feed, run a fever, and it can cause death.

The Gulf Coast tick is typically found on the ears of cattle, while the dog tick usually attaches on the undersides of cattle (the lower neck, arm pits and udder region). Anaplasmosis can also spread through infected vaccination needles and any infected tools used with cattle.

Tick control options

When it comes to controlling ticks, managing their habitat can be a doubly good option.

“Brush and eastern red cedar control is an excellent control method that not only improves grazing opportunities, but also reduces the environments that ticks are found in abundance,” said A.J. Tarpoff, Beef extension veterinarian at Kansas State University.

For on-animal control, producers are usually are reliant on insecticides. Insecticide ear tags, pour-ons and sprays are the most common products to use.

Ear tags work well during the grazing season for Gulf Coast ticks, but they’re not as effective against the dog tick. The undersides of animals seldom come in contact with the ear tags, and the cattle can still be susceptible to the dog tick that likes that space.

Ranchers should monitor their animals closely, and if infestations appear the best way to treat these animals is with a spray or pour-on.

How they’re applied is important, Tarpoff said.

“These products work by having contact with the parasite and are not systemic,” he said. “Reading the labels and administering as directed is important.”

He urges ranchers to work with their local veterinarian to identify specific products and choose the best one.

Another veterinarian recommends a rub mixed with mineral oil or vegetable oil and an insecticide concentrate – either mixed at home or commercially made.

According to Dr. Tony Hawkins, technical service veterinary at Valley Vet Supply in Marysville, Kansas, it’s applied with a length of canvas or absorbent material that is saturated with the oil mixture. The material is wrapped around a rope and hung in a walkway into a corral or watering area where cattle walk under it.

That still leaves the problem of ticks attached to the underside of cattle. For an effective spray, Hawkins prefers the Organophosphate.

Tick vaccine in the works

Two Kansas State University researchers at the College of Veterinary Medicine are working on a vaccine to help in the battle against ticks.

This new single-dose vaccine, administered in the back of the ear, has been shown to protect against clinical anaplasmosis for up to two years. Researchers hope to eventually use it for controlling anaplasmosis from ticks, said Andrew Curtis, clinical assistant professor.

Curtis had been a doctoral research assistant in the laboratory of Hans Coetzee. Now he’s working on the vaccine with Coetzee – a professor and head of the anatomy and physiology department – in collaboration with Iowa State University researchers.

The work they’ve done so far is focused on anaplasmosis, but the technology could be used to deliver vaccines for other diseases in cattle.

“We got a good candidate vaccine and a good strategy for delivering it, but we either need a good partner or funding from the federal government,” Coetzee told Midwest Messenger.

They plan to submit a proposal to the U.S. Department of Agriculture later this year to support continued research and apply for grant funding.

“Andrew and I will continue to collaborate,” Coetzee said.

It takes a long time for the research to happen, he said, because anaplasmosis is a slow, progressing disease. It can take up to two months before the animal shows any signs.

Another challenge has been COVID, which disrupted the continuity of working with partners on the project. Doug Jones at Iowa State helps them by putting the implants together, and then Coetzee and Curtis conducted the animal phase at K-State.

“We worked with a dozen cattle, and hope to see better efficacy and be able to prevent animals from getting infected at all,” Curtis said.

The vaccine is administered in the ears because it doesn’t pose a risk to the consumer there. After the animal is harvested, the ears aren’t used at all, Coetzee said.

Other vaccines

There is at least one current vaccine for anaplasmosis on the market made by University Products in Louisiana, although it isn’t formally approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A Louisiana veterinarian says most states now, including Nebraska and Kansas, are approved to use his vaccine against ticks. It’s approved for use as an experimental vaccine, veterinarian Gene Luther said.

On Luther’s website (www.anaplasmosis.com) he notes, USDA licensed vaccines have to be produced in a USDA licensed facility and have to go through the USDA licensing procedure, but there are no USDA licensed facilities in Louisiana.

“It’s been very effective for 26 years now,” he said. “We have used the vaccine on the herd at Louisiana State University, and at that time there has never been a cow that died of anaplasmosis in that herd.”

Luther emphasized that instructions for the vaccine have to be followed “to the letter.”

The vaccine is considered a “simple release.”

Meanwhile, work on the K-State vaccine is continuing. According to Curtis, it’s important that inoculation proves highly effectively

“This disease can be transmitted from an asymptomatic or symptomatic animal to another ‘naïve’ animal,” Curtis said. “It’s good that animals got less sick in our study, and they didn’t require as many antibiotics, but even if animals become infected at all, that is a failure of the vaccine.”

The project was supported in part by the Iowa Livestock Health Advisory Council, and the faculty start-up funding was provided by Kansas State University. The study, "Rapid Communication: Development of a subcutaneous ear implant to deliver an anaplasmosis vaccine to dairy steers," was published in the Journal of Animal Science in June 2020.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

