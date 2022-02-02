Wilson among inaugural group of NCBA Trailblazers

The new Trailblazers program developed by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) aims to take advocacy for the beef industry to a new level.
The program will give participants the tools and training they need to promote beef to new audiences while addressing and correcting myths. After a competitive application process, 10 Trailblazers from six states have been selected for the program’s first cohort of beef community spokespeople, including Midwest Messenger columnist Jaclyn Wilson. Other are:
- Haley Ammann-Ekstrom, Minnesota
- Kacy Atkinson, Wyoming
- Jonathon Black, West Virginia
- Brianna Buseman, Nebraska
- Markie Hageman, California
- Marya Haverkamp, Kansas
- Natalie Jones, Nebraska
- Shaye Koester, Nebraska
- Sebastian Mejia Turcios, California
“We are excited to start this new program with such a strong group of experienced individuals,” said Chandler Mulvaney, director of grassroots advocacy & spokesperson development at NCBA. “Through extensive training, professional development, and equipping our Trailblazers with the tools needed, we are actively building a network of grassroots advocates across the country that will work together to find solutions to social and practical issues impacting the beef industry.”
These new Trailblazers will receive training to become expert communicators, excel in media interviews and understand how to build confidence in beef related practices when talking to consumers. Throughout the year, Trailblazers will receive advanced training from subject matter experts, learning how to effectively engage on various social media platforms, interact with the media, and enhance public speaking skills.
Trailblazers will meet twice a month, both online and in-person to foster constant growth and refinement of skillsets when speaking about beef. Upon acceptance and completion of the program, Trailblazers will serve as industry spokespeople and inform beef advocates at the local and state levels on advocacy, media and spokesperson best practices. Every year new Trailblazers will be accepted into the program.
For more information on the Trailblazers program, contact Chandler Mulvaney at cmulvaney@beef.org.