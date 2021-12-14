 Skip to main content
Cattlemen organize to help Kentucky tornado victims

Cattlemen organize to help Kentucky tornado victims

4H wildfire photo

Ty Smith, 16, of Elwood, Neb., right, uses fencing pliers to cut the burned barbed wire fence after he and Wryston Brell, 11, left, finished rolling up a section on Susan and Tom Betschart’s ranch near Ashland, Kan. The Betscharts lost all of their pasture on their 320-acre ranch, but their cattle survived.

After three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky last week, one covering over 200 miles, lands and towns are unrecognizable, and that includes Kentucky's agriculture lands.

The Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association is calling on members to help Kentucky producers by collecting monetary and material donations.

Donations to the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Foundation will be used to help their local producers in need of farm supplies. These donations can be made by calling 859-278-0899, through Paypal at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=56JBAJJYC3RDQ or by mail at: KY Cattlemen’s Foundation, Attn: Tornado Relief, 176 Pasadena Drive, Suite 4, Lexington, KY 40503.

Anyone wishing to donate materials is asked to coordinate with the Hardin County Extension Office. Supplies needed include:

  1. Barbed Wire
  2. 48 inch woven wire
  3. 6 foot T-posts
  4. 8-foot by 8-inch wood posts
  5. Metal electric fence posts
  6. Quarter mile electric fence wire
  7. Electric fence insulators for round metal posts
  8. Electric fence insulators for t-posts
  9. Solar Fence Chargers
  10. Ground Rods for fence Chargers
  11. Barbed Wire fence stretchers
  12. Woven wire stretchers
  13. 2-inch fence staples
  14. 10- by 20-foot Tarps
  15. 1-foot Bungee Cords
  16. 2-foot Bungee Cords
  17. Rope
  18. Hi- mag mineral
  19. Cattle mineral feeders
  20. Bagged cattle feed
  21. Large Leather work gloves
  22. Extra Large Leather work gloves

All materials can be dropped off at the Hardin County Extension Office office and they will be distributed accordingly to other extension offices in the areas affected. You can call the Hardin County Extension office at 270-765-4121 or drop things off at: 111 Opportunity Way, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.

