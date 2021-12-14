Cattlemen organize to help Kentucky tornado victims

After three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky last week, one covering over 200 miles, lands and towns are unrecognizable, and that includes Kentucky's agriculture lands.
The Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association is calling on members to help Kentucky producers by collecting monetary and material donations.
Donations to the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Foundation will be used to help their local producers in need of farm supplies. These donations can be made by calling 859-278-0899, through Paypal at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=56JBAJJYC3RDQ or by mail at: KY Cattlemen’s Foundation, Attn: Tornado Relief, 176 Pasadena Drive, Suite 4, Lexington, KY 40503.
Anyone wishing to donate materials is asked to coordinate with the Hardin County Extension Office. Supplies needed include:
- Barbed Wire
- 48 inch woven wire
- 6 foot T-posts
- 8-foot by 8-inch wood posts
- Metal electric fence posts
- Quarter mile electric fence wire
- Electric fence insulators for round metal posts
- Electric fence insulators for t-posts
- Solar Fence Chargers
- Ground Rods for fence Chargers
- Barbed Wire fence stretchers
- Woven wire stretchers
- 2-inch fence staples
- 10- by 20-foot Tarps
- 1-foot Bungee Cords
- 2-foot Bungee Cords
- Rope
- Hi- mag mineral
- Cattle mineral feeders
- Bagged cattle feed
- Large Leather work gloves
- Extra Large Leather work gloves
All materials can be dropped off at the Hardin County Extension Office office and they will be distributed accordingly to other extension offices in the areas affected. You can call the Hardin County Extension office at 270-765-4121 or drop things off at: 111 Opportunity Way, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.