Iowa, Nebraska animal health leaders to meet at Heartland symposium

The Animal Health in the Heartland symposium will be held Oct. 12-13 at the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.
Hosted by Iowa Biotechnology Association (IowaBio) and Bio Nebraska, this year’s symposium will return to its traditional two-day, in-person format.
“We are excited to once again welcome in-person attendees to our fifth installment of this symposium,” said Rob Owen, executive director of Bio Nebraska. “The conversations surrounding animal health innovation, management and sustainability remain timely and critical. We look forward to bringing together animal health industry leaders and professionals from across Iowa and Nebraska this fall.”
This year’s symposium features a site tour and networking reception on day one, followed by an agenda packed full of animal health topics on day two. The agenda includes the following panel discussions:
- Animal Disease Management and Prevention
- New Innovations in Animal Health
- Industry Sustainability
- U.S. Policy Outlook
“We are proud to be working with Bio Nebraska again to host the Animal Health in the Heartland symposium,” said Jessica Hyland, executive director of IowaBio. “This year’s event features exceptional opportunities for networking and learning from our expert presenters and attendees about opportunities in today’s animal health industry.”