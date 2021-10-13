South Dakota families partner for bison revival

From a dream in late 2019 and through a full-blown pandemic, Dakota Pure Bison has weathered the storm and come out in a unique position in the industry as one of the nation’s leading bison meat suppliers.

Raised locally in the heart of the Rosebud Indian Reservation, Scott Assman and Alex Heim are the faces of the two-family Dakota Pure Bison partnership. The Assmans and the Heims work together with the entire family getting involved with a nearly 1,000-head herd of bison that they market and process in the U.S. to ship around the country.

Scott and Alex spoke at the South Dakota Governors Ag Summit in Sioux Falls July 9 on how they began their business and how they transitioned into online sales during the pandemic.

The partnership began in 2016 when the Assmans took the plunge into raising bison after many years in the beef industry. As beef cattle prices fell, Scott believed there was an opportunity for a bison herd in their area. Today, the Assman side of Dakota Pure Bison is run by Scott’s parents, Mike and Darla, as well as Scott and his wife Kaytlen.

For the Heims, bison have been in their DNA since Alex’s grandfather Ignatius purchased his first bison in 1967.

“I was always around them growing up but we didn’t always have them on the ranch,” Heim said. “I remember when I was younger, people thought buffalo meat was like chewing on your boot. We’ve come a long way in the perception of buffalo meat.”

The Heims were back into bison around the time the Assmans transitioned and the two families worked closely to help one another. At the time, Heim said, bison byproducts had strong value in pet food markets.