Marketing specialist encourages producers to take advantage of consumer interest in food production

Livestock producers have an important role in keeping meat on plates and they have greater opportunities than ever to sell beef directly to consumers who are increasingly interested in buying locally.

That was the topic of a webinar Jan. 6 during a week-long web series about meat marketing hosted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

With ranchers taking great pride in being able to hand down the herd to the next generation, a marketing specialist told the webinar audience, that 71% of consumers say they’re worried about the environment and they want to buy from people who are actively making the planet better.

“You livestock producers are doing this. Plant-based products (are) hogwash,” said Danette Amstein of Midan Marketing.

She encourages producers not to side-step a comparison of how meat and fake meat are produced.

“Tell about your water practices, what you’re doing to take care of the land and passing it on to the next generation,” she said.

Consumers are always changing their minds, and it continues to grow more complex with each generation, said Amstein, who serves as managing principal at the Mooresville, North Carolina-based marketing firm. She works closely with meat industry clients. Originally from Jetmore, Kansas, Amstein has a degree in animal science from Kansas State University. She said she still enjoys driving a combine when she goes home for the annual wheat harvest.

The beef industry went through a change since last March. That’s when restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and retail meat and poultry sales increased.