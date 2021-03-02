Marketing specialist encourages producers to take advantage of consumer interest in food production

Livestock producers have an important role in keeping meat on plates and they have greater opportunities than ever to sell beef directly to consumers who are increasingly interested in buying locally.
That was the topic of a webinar Jan. 6 during a week-long web series about meat marketing hosted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
With ranchers taking great pride in being able to hand down the herd to the next generation, a marketing specialist told the webinar audience, that 71% of consumers say they’re worried about the environment and they want to buy from people who are actively making the planet better.
“You livestock producers are doing this. Plant-based products (are) hogwash,” said Danette Amstein of Midan Marketing.
She encourages producers not to side-step a comparison of how meat and fake meat are produced.
“Tell about your water practices, what you’re doing to take care of the land and passing it on to the next generation,” she said.
Consumers are always changing their minds, and it continues to grow more complex with each generation, said Amstein, who serves as managing principal at the Mooresville, North Carolina-based marketing firm. She works closely with meat industry clients. Originally from Jetmore, Kansas, Amstein has a degree in animal science from Kansas State University. She said she still enjoys driving a combine when she goes home for the annual wheat harvest.
The beef industry went through a change since last March. That’s when restaurants closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and retail meat and poultry sales increased.
Amstein told webinar participants freezer sales were up 450% in first months of the pandemic. Shoppers were experimenting.
• 53% of consumers are buying and freezing more meat and chicken than usual.
• 62% of shoppers are experimenting with more ways of cooking meat and chicken.
Amstein said the population is becoming more racially and ethnically diverse, which plays into eating habits. Gen Zers (ages 8-23) are asking more questions and are concerned about the environment. Millennials (ages 24-39) are purchasing a high consumption of all protein.
“They like to experiment with new foods. Their habits are often skewed into convenience foods, because their dollars are tied up in debt,” Amstein said.
Since March, COVID accelerated some trends rapidly. Among them is access to technology and social platforms. The younger generation demands more through those means, and it’s one place they looked to buy meat during the pandemic.
It’s good news for livestock producers because store sales were up and we all ate a lot more at home. Fresh meat sales almost doubled.
“It’s a good spot, as an industry and as producers ,’ Amstein said. “I want us to hold onto this – that consumers are satisfied having the meat and pork on the plate at home – even when COVID finally becomes a distant memory.”
Some consumers want to continue buying online because it’s convenient for them.
For livestock producers eager to venture out and sell beef directly to customers, Amstein said the rule of thumb is to spend 10% on marketing. That can include a message about animal welfare.
It’s important to earn consumers’ trust now, Amstein said.
“We have to remind consumers we’re taking good care of animals but we’re raising them for meat. Bring them back to the mindset,” she said.
For example, if you’re using antibiotics, explain why you’re using them or what you do when an animal gets sick.
People often talk about sustainability, but the definition itself is wide, varied and leaves consumers confused. Walmart announced in August, that by 2025 they want all their beef to be completely sustainable, Amstein said. They haven’t defined what sustainable is, but when they do, there will be a race for high quality protein going into theirs stores, she said.
“Your megaphone is how you take care of your animals,” Amstein said. “Consumers want to know a lot more than what we’ve shared with them in the past. Share how your operation is unique. Tell your story on a consistent basis.”
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.