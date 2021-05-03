Markets: Wheat conditions shockingly drop as growing season starts in earnest for corn, soybeans

CORN------

Corn closed the week 38 ¼ cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 101,600 metric tons (mts) to an unknown destination.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were very strong at 76.8 million bushels (mb) and a three-week high. Over the last nine weeks, U.S. corn exports have averaged 75 mb per week versus the roughly 50 million per week estimated that is needed over the remaining 19 weeks of the marketing year in order to reach the USDA's projection. There are still more than one billion bushels (bb) in unshipped sales currently on the books, double the remaining sales on the books at this time last year. Cumulative export inspections of 1.623 bb are up 84% from last year's 883 million.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, US corn planting is 17% complete versus 17% expected, 8% last week, 24% last year, and 20% average. Corn emergence stands at 3% versus 4% on average.

In the weekly EIA report, U.S. ethanol production ticked higher to 945,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 941,000 bpd the week prior and was 76.0% larger than last year's COVID low of the year of 537,000 bpd. While ethanol production last week was mostly steady, stocks posted the largest decline in six weeks, falling to 829 million gallons from 859 mil gallons (20.447 mil barrels) the week prior, the lowest in 26 weeks and the lowest on a same-week basis since 2014.

Strategy and outlook: With new highs recorded and the next fundamental news focusing on spring planting, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and begin to hedge 2021 production and establish a minimum price floor. Look for highs to be made in the spring to summer timeframe.