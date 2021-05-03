Markets: Wheat conditions shockingly drop as growing season starts in earnest for corn, soybeans

CORN------
Corn closed the week 38 ¼ cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 101,600 metric tons (mts) to an unknown destination.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were very strong at 76.8 million bushels (mb) and a three-week high. Over the last nine weeks, U.S. corn exports have averaged 75 mb per week versus the roughly 50 million per week estimated that is needed over the remaining 19 weeks of the marketing year in order to reach the USDA's projection. There are still more than one billion bushels (bb) in unshipped sales currently on the books, double the remaining sales on the books at this time last year. Cumulative export inspections of 1.623 bb are up 84% from last year's 883 million.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, US corn planting is 17% complete versus 17% expected, 8% last week, 24% last year, and 20% average. Corn emergence stands at 3% versus 4% on average.
In the weekly EIA report, U.S. ethanol production ticked higher to 945,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 941,000 bpd the week prior and was 76.0% larger than last year's COVID low of the year of 537,000 bpd. While ethanol production last week was mostly steady, stocks posted the largest decline in six weeks, falling to 829 million gallons from 859 mil gallons (20.447 mil barrels) the week prior, the lowest in 26 weeks and the lowest on a same-week basis since 2014.
Strategy and outlook: With new highs recorded and the next fundamental news focusing on spring planting, producers should consider accepting profits on long positions and begin to hedge 2021 production and establish a minimum price floor. Look for highs to be made in the spring to summer timeframe.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 19 cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 120,000 mts of soybeans to an unknown destination.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week of 8.6 mb were little changed from the previous week's 8.2 mb and are in line with the average "needed" pace of roughly 8.2 mb per week in order to reach the USDA's 2.280 bb export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 2.031 bb are up 66% from last year's 1.227 billion. With around 180 mb of unshipped sales still on the books, soybean sales only need to run at minimal levels through the end of August to allow the USDA's projection to be reached.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, Soybean planting advanced to 8% complete versus 8% expected, 3% last week, 7% last year, and 5% average.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should maintain their re-ownership positions and look for highs to be made in the spring to summer timeframe. That is when final cash sales should be made and minimum price floors should be locked in for next fall's harvest.
WHEAT-------
Chicago wheat closed 20 ¼ cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 22 cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 38 ¼ cents higher. Last week, did not report any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S wheat exports last week of 20.7 mb continue to run at a pace easily justifying the USDA's 985 mb export projection. Over the last seven weeks, wheat exports averaged 20.8 mb per week and above the roughly 14-15 million per week average we estimate that is needed to reach the USDA's projection.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, Winter wheat conditions surprisingly fell 4% to 49% good/excellent versus 52% expected and 53% last week and 54% last year. 17% of the winter wheat crop is headed, behind the average of 23%. Spring wheat planting moved to 28% complete versus 28% expected versus 19% last week, 13% last year, and 19% average.
Stats Canada planting intentions report said Canadian farmers would plant 23.260 million acres of spring wheat this year versus 24.982 million last year and 24.604 million in 2019. 3.608 million acres of oats would be seeded this year versus 3.839 million in 2020 and 3.596 million in 2019.
IKAR lowered their estimate of the Russian wheat crop to 79.5 million mts (mmts) from 81 mmts previous. USDA is currently at 85.4 mmts.
Strategy and outlook: Dry conditions in the Dakotas, Montana and Northern Minnesota are fueling the buying interest while potential cold conditions in the winter wheat Plains have rallied Kansas City and Chicago futures to contract highs.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed 50 cents higher while feeder cattle closed $3.45 lower.
Last week, moderate fed cattle cash trade occurred in the North at $118 to $120 live, and $190 to $191 dressed - $1 to as much as $4 lower for the live market. Light to moderate volumes traded in the South at mostly $118 to $119 – steady to $1 softer than last week.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange had 3,231 head listed for sale. Limited sales were noted at $119.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were down 2 pounds from the prior week at 898, making them 12 pounds above last year.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 23,600 mts with shipments of 18,700 mts reported.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential as tight supplies in the 2nd and 3rd quarters should be bullish for values.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $4.10 higher.
Iowa/S. Minnesota weekly hog weights saw weights drop to 286.1 pounds from 287 pounds a week ago and 286.1 pounds last year.
Last week's net pork sales were 35,600 mts with shipments at 58,800 mts, a marketing-year high.
Strategy and outlook: Strong exports and tightening supplies will allow for higher prices into the spring and summer months. Producers can manage risk by using put options that leave upside potential available.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.