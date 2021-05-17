Soybeans exceeding expectations heading into the final 16 weeks of the marketing year

CORN------

Corn closed the week 86 ¼ cents lower. Private exporters announced the cancelation of previous sales of 280,000 metric tons (mts) to China for 2020/21, and sales totaling 3,740,000 mts of corn to China for 2021/22 as well as sales of 100,000 mts of corn to Mexico for 2021/22.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were 67.2 million bushels (mb) and again solidly above the roughly 46.2 mb per week estimated they will need to run through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.675 billion bushel (bb) export projection.

Over the last 11 weeks, U.S. corn exports have averaged 75.3 mb. Cumulative export inspections of 1.778 bb compare to 991 mb at this time last year with 16 full weeks now remaining in the 2020/21 marketing year.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, US corn planting advanced to 67% complete versus 46% last week, 65% last year and 52% average. National corn emergence is 20% versus the average of 19%.

In the weekly EIA report, U.S. ethanol production jumped to 979,000 barrels per day from 952,000 bpd the week prior, the highest production in 22 weeks, going back to early December, and putting production back above the roughly 966,000 bpd average weekly production that is needed through the end of August based on the USDA's current 4.975 bb annual corn for ethanol usage estimate. U.S. ethanol stocks last week declined sharply 815 million gallons from 858 mil gallons the week prior, with the 44 million gallon decline being the largest weekly draw-down in 11 weeks and putting outright stocks at the lowest level since December 2016.