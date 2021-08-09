Corn outpaces expectations for the first time this summer

CORN------
Corn closed the week 12 ¼ cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any sales.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were 54.5 million bushels (mb), a six-week high and, most importantly, met the roughly 53 mb per week "needed" pace in order to reach the USDA's 2.850 billion bushel (bb) export target for the first time in six weeks. Cumulative export inspections of 2.473 bb compare to 1.499 billion at this time last year.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, Corn conditions fell 2% to 62% good or excellent versus 63% expected, 64% last week, and 72% last year. 97% of the crop is silking versus the average of 86% while 38% of the crop is in the dough stage.
In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production was 1.013 million barrels per day (mbpd), essentially unchanged from the previous week's 1.014 mbpd and 8.8% above last year's same-week production of 931k bpd and 2.6% below 2019 same-week production of 1.040 mbpd. U.S. ethanol stocks last week ticked down to 951 million gallons (22.649 million barrels) from 955 million gallons (22.733 million barrels) the week prior, but remain a solid 97 million gallons (11.3%) above year-ago stocks and historically comfortable from a recent-year comparison basis.
Strategy and outlook: Crop ratings historically decline in August under warmer and drier conditions. In August, watch the weather forecasts closely. If the weather would turn hot and dry in the final kernel filling stage, we would have one final rally this summer. The weather must turn adverse before August 25th as after this date, our key yield development time will be over. On the flip side, an early frost during the kernel filling stage would also send prices higher as a killing frost could potentially hurt yields.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week 9 ¼ cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 300,000 metric tons (mts) of soybeans to an unknown destination and 131,000 mts of soybeans to China.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. soybean exports last week of 6.7 mb were down a bit from the previous week's 8.9 mb but continuing to run on pace to reach the USDA's 2.270 bb export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 2.139 bb compare to 1.447 billion last year.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, Soybean conditions improved 2% to 60% good or excellent versus 57% expected, 58% last week, and 73% last year. 86% of the crop is blooming while 58% of the crop is setting pods.
In the monthly Census crush report, USDA reported U.S. soybean crush in June was 161.7 mb, in line with average market expectations of 162.1 million (161.4-163.1 million range of ideas), but down solidly from 173.5 million in May and, more importantly, down 8.8% (15.6 mb) from last year's 177.3 mb. June data put marketing year-to-date (Aug-June) crush at 1.806 bb, essentially unchanged from last year's 1.805 billion. The largest surprise of this month's data came in June soybean oil stocks of 2.100 billion pounds, which were sharply above average market expectations of 1.994 billion pounds and well above the range of ideas of 1.970-2.015 billion pounds.
June SBO stocks were down only 47 million pounds from May's 2.147 billion and were a substantial 36.6% larger than National Oilseed Processors Association member stocks (27.7% average difference previous 3 months), the largest difference in 23 months, and compared to 2.271 billion pounds last year June. USDA reported 439.9 mb of corn was used for ethanol production in June, down from 448.9 million in May, and compared to 379.2 mb in June last year and 456.4 million in June 2019.
Strategy and outlook: August is the key yield development month for soybeans, not July. For new crop soybean pricing, ignore demand signals as weather and its impact on the developing crop remains 95% of our pricing influence. By August 20th to the 30th soybeans will have completely filled the pod, and seasonal highs will be in.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed 17 ¼ cents higher, Kansas City wheat closed 34 cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 11 ½ cents higher. Egypt bought 60,000 mts of Romanian wheat.
In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. wheat exports last week of 14.2 mb were down from the previous week's 18.9 mb, below last year's same-week exports of 20.5 mb and were a four-week low. While they were below the roughly 15.9 mb per week that is needed from this point forward in order to reach the USDA's 875 mb export projection, wheat exports over the first 9 weeks of 2021/22 have been keeping pace with their estimate, averaging 16.6 mb per week so far. Cumulative export inspections of 139 mb are down nearly 20% from last year's 172 million, though, while the USDA is estimating marketing year total exports to be down nearly 12% year-over-year.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, winter wheat harvest 91% complete versus 91% expected, 84% last week, 84% last year, and 86% average. Spring wheat conditions improved 1% to 10% good or excellent versus 8% expected, 9% last week, and 73% last year. Spring wheat harvest advanced to 17% complete versus 11% expected, 3% last week, and 8% average.
Strategy and outlook: During August, the spring wheat harvest will begin in the upper Plains states of Montana, North and South Dakota, and Minnesota. Spring wheat harvest should begin to speed up as warm and dry conditions are forecast for the spring wheat states. Once the spring wheat crop is harvested, demand indicators will move to the forefront of pricing in August.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed 22 cents higher while feeder cattle closed $1.25 higher.
Last week, moderate to active fed cattle cash trade occurred in the North at $124 to mostly $125 live, with a few up to $127.50 and $197 to mainly $198 dressed – $2 to $3 higher than last week. Moderate volumes traded in the South at $119 to $122, with the bulk at $121 – $1 higher than the prior week.
Last week, the Fed Cattle Exchange weekly auction had 6,078 head listed for sale and sold 416 head at $118, 55 head at $120, 344 head at $120.75, 63 head at $121, 228 head at $121.75 and 287 head at $122.
The latest USDA carcass weights were up 6 pounds from last week at 894 pounds, 5 pounds lower than last year.
Last week's beef export sales saw net sales of 15,000 mts reported for 2021 with shipments of 20,400 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential as tight supplies in the 3rd and 4th quarters should be bullish for values but increase in COVID cases suggests a slowing economy.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week 35 cents lower.
Iowa/S. Minnesota weekly hog weights have weights down to 276.6 pounds versus 278.1 pounds last week and 279.7 pounds last year.
This week's net pork sales of 38,800 mts reported for 2021 with shipments of 28,400 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Exports should rebound after a pullback in values. Futures rest at key technical support on the weekly charts.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.