Corn outpaces expectations for the first time this summer

CORN------

Corn closed the week 12 ¼ cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were 54.5 million bushels (mb), a six-week high and, most importantly, met the roughly 53 mb per week "needed" pace in order to reach the USDA's 2.850 billion bushel (bb) export target for the first time in six weeks. Cumulative export inspections of 2.473 bb compare to 1.499 billion at this time last year.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, Corn conditions fell 2% to 62% good or excellent versus 63% expected, 64% last week, and 72% last year. 97% of the crop is silking versus the average of 86% while 38% of the crop is in the dough stage.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, U.S. ethanol production was 1.013 million barrels per day (mbpd), essentially unchanged from the previous week's 1.014 mbpd and 8.8% above last year's same-week production of 931k bpd and 2.6% below 2019 same-week production of 1.040 mbpd. U.S. ethanol stocks last week ticked down to 951 million gallons (22.649 million barrels) from 955 million gallons (22.733 million barrels) the week prior, but remain a solid 97 million gallons (11.3%) above year-ago stocks and historically comfortable from a recent-year comparison basis.

Strategy and outlook: Crop ratings historically decline in August under warmer and drier conditions. In August, watch the weather forecasts closely. If the weather would turn hot and dry in the final kernel filling stage, we would have one final rally this summer. The weather must turn adverse before August 25th as after this date, our key yield development time will be over. On the flip side, an early frost during the kernel filling stage would also send prices higher as a killing frost could potentially hurt yields.