Controlling weeds, adding nutrients important in forage production

It’s every rancher’s goal to learn how to create more forage per acre, and doing so means resolving tough pasture issues like fescue, weeds, stocking rates, and increasing plant diversity.

Issues that interfere with healthy forage production were address in a webinar hosted by the University of Missouri Extension April 5.

Fescue contributes to several problems. The drought-tolerant grass was introduced to solve erosion problems. But an unmanaged pasture with infected fescue can cause lower conception rates in cattle.

“Fescue hosts an endophyte (fungus) that can produce toxic compounds called ergovaline,” Terry Halleran, field specialist with the University of Missouri Extension. “When cows eat it their body temperature goes up and they won’t eat as much. Fescue toxicity can be a problem.”

Toxicity can cause a cow to lose a back foot, which could slough off in a condition known as fescue foot. It can also lessen cattle’s conception rate and reduce the average daily gain on calves because the cows don’t milk as well.

Forage specialists are looking at ways to address a problem with fescue. Most solutions will require good management and sometimes quite an investment. Producers may have to take the fescue out and look to seeding legumes and other grasses in hopes of decreasing the amount of fescue in the pasture below 50%.

“Most people here aren’t going to take that fescue out, so we have to find ways to work with this,” Halleran said.

Weed infestation can occur from pastures being overgrazed. The soil carries a large amount of different types of seeds, and some are weed seeds. When livestock overgraze, sun and water get to the bare spots, giving weeds a chance to sprout and out-compete the grass.