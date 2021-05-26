 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fertilizing warm season grass pastures
Forage Minute

Fertilizing warm season grass pastures

Teff grass

Teff is a warm season annual grass that is gaining popularity for hay production and cattle grazing.

 Photo courtesy Kansas State University

Fertilizing warm-season grass is a practice some producers do, but one should consider forage needs, the value of the forage, and fertilizer costs.

Warm-season grasses are very efficient at using water and nutrients. Where moisture is present, warm-season grasses will grow rapidly when air and soil temperatures increase. With fertilizer, growth will be more abundant resulting in more hay or grazing days. Mid-May to early-June is the window to fertilize.

How much fertilizer to apply depends on each operation. First, consider whether or not fertilizing is worth the cost. If extra growth won’t get grazed or extra hay won’t get fed, then fertilizing won’t be economical.

Knowing what species will be fertilized can also help with the decision. Taller growing warm-season grasses such as switchgrass, big bluestem and Indian grass will be the most efficient with the fertilizer. Shorter warm-season grasses such as sideoats grama and little bluestem will have less response to fertilizer.

Moisture is the last key consideration. In eastern Nebraska, in a year with average or above average moisture, a rate of 50 to 60 pounds of nitrogen per acre will have a great response. In a drier year, the response will be lower/less. For central and western Nebraska, 40 pounds of nitrogen on sub-irrigated meadows will do well. Outside of sub-irrigated meadows, nitrogen may not pay off unless there is adequate moisture. Without moisture, the response may not be worth the cost.

Fertilizing warm-season grasses may be a benefit to an operation if done soon. Hay yield or grazing days may increase if managed well with fertilizer.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Water for livestock on the move
Crop

Water for livestock on the move

  • Updated
  • 2 min to read

With a background in engineering, Shane Barber designed and refined a sturdy but portable water tank that works for livestock as small as a lamb and as burly as a bison.

Managing alfalfa weevil
Crop

Managing alfalfa weevil

Be careful not to overlook wilting and browning leaves in your alfalfa fields, since this could be a sign of an alfalfa weevil infestation.

Ready for first cutting?
Crop

Ready for first cutting?

  • Updated

Working on getting corn and beans planted? Don’t look now, but alfalfa harvest is approaching fast.

Grazing reed canarygrass
Crop

Grazing reed canarygrass

If you have wetlands, creek bottoms, or just wet areas in pastures, you probably have some reed canarygrass. It is often the first perennial g…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News