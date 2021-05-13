Related to this story

Most Popular

Spring turn-out to pastures
Crop

Spring turn-out to pastures

  • Updated

The time for turn-out to our primary summer pastures is coming soon. A couple of important questions are what date to turn-out, and which past…

Grazing reed canarygrass
Crop

Grazing reed canarygrass

If you have wetlands, creek bottoms, or just wet areas in pastures, you probably have some reed canarygrass. It is often the first perennial g…