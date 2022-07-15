S.D., Nebraska hosting forage field day Aug. 4

Forage growers in Nebraska, South Dakota and the surrounding areas can experience hands-on and classroom learning and networking in a field day program that focuses on many trending topics within the industry.
Speakers from both academia and production will be a part of Forage Field Day at the University of Nebraska Haskell Ag Lab near Concord, Nebraska 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. The program is hosted jointly by South Dakota State University Extension and Nebraska Extension.
“Forages are a vital crop to South Dakota, and we look forward to offering producers an opportunity to network and expand their knowledge base through demonstrations and presentations at this event,” said Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension field and forage specialist.
The agenda includes:
• 10 a.m. – Cover Crops/Alternative Forages: Pete Sexton, associate professor and SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping Systems Specialist, and Brad Rops, SDSU Southeast Research Farm Operations Manager
• 11 a.m. – Nitrogen and Forages – Saving Fertilizer Costs: Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist
• Noon – Lunch
• 1 p.m. – Full Season Grazing: Doug Steffen, producer, Crofton, Nebrask
• 1:30 p.m. – Raising Crops for Grain vs. Silage: Boadwine Farms, Baltic, South Dakota
• 2:20 p.m. A Silage Harvest Management Overview – From Top to Bottom: Becky Arnold, Lallemand Animal Nutrition
• 3:40 p.m. – Speaker panel discussion
• 4:15 p.m. – Wrap-up and survey
• 4:30 p.m. – Optional research farm tour
Registration is $30 and is open through July 29 at the SDSU Extension website, extension.sdstate.edu events page. CCA credits are available.
The Haskell Ag Lab Eastern Nebraska Research & Extension Farm is located at 57905 866 Road, Concord, Nebraska 68728.
For questions and more information, contact Kiernan Brandt, SDSU Extension cow/calf specialist, at 605-882-5140 or Kiernan.Brandt@sdstate.edu, or Ben Beckman, assistant Nebraska Extension educator, at 402-254-6821 or ben.beckman@unl.edu.