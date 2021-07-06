SDSU July Drought Hours to address livestock nutrition, crop quality concerns

More South Dakota acres are now in an extreme drought condition as lack of moisture and high temperatures continue to impact much of the state. According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 13% of the state is in Extreme Drought (D3), while another 56% follows as Severe Drought (D2).
"In response to deteriorating conditions, extreme drought did expand, especially the area just southeast of the Missouri River," said South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards. "Looking over our latest data from Mesonet (climate.sdstate.edu/), topsoil moisture is a half to a third of what it was a month ago in some parts of the state. As we get into mid-July, the outlook does not look good for corn pollination, nor for building up a steady forage supply for livestock."
This July SDSU Extension will continue its virtual educational program series, Drought Hour. From 11 a.m. to noon CST, participants are invited to join the online conversation and stay ahead of drought impacts with climate updates, business insights and the latest research-tested management tips for farms, ranches and properties of all sizes.
Drought Hour will be featured on the following Mondays during the month and will cover a variety of production topics:
July 12
"Livestock Water Quality: A Statewide Concern," Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist
"Culling Decisions During Drought," Adele Harty, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist
July 19
"Corn Pollination Under Drought Conditions," Jonathan Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Agronomist
"Crop Conditions and Market Outlooks," Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist
July 26
"2021 Drought in Perspective: Current Conditions and Forecasts," Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension
"Dry Lotting Decisions," Adele Harty, SDSU Extension; Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate; and Zach Smith, SDSU Assistant Professor
There is no fee to attend, but participants will need to register for the weekly webinars on the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events). Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to attendees.
In addition to the weekly webinar series, SDSU Extension has devoted an entire page on the Extension website to addressing drought concerns (extension.sdstate.edu/drought). To receive regular updates and the latest resources on drought conditions, South Dakotans are also encouraged to subscribe to Extension’s newsletters (extension.sdstate.edu/about/newsletters).