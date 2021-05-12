 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Selecting summer annual forages
Forage Minute

Selecting summer annual forages

Cow pastures on Sudan grass

A cow stands in a pasture of Sudan grass at Jamie and Deanne Holmstrom's dairy farm west of New Glarus, Wisconsin. The couple decided to convert to a grain-free operation about 10 years ago, and now pastures 80 mostly-Normande cows on 13 acres of Sudan grass for 12 hours each day throughout the summer.

 Mary Hookham/For Agri-View

Are you planning to plant a summer annual grass, maybe to build hay supply or have some extra grazing? Which one will you plant?

It can be confusing because there are six different types of major summer annual forage grasses. These include: Sudan grass, sorghum-Sudan hybrids, forage sorghum (which we often call cane or sorgo), foxtail millet, pearl millet and teff. Each one has its own strengths and weaknesses. So, base your choice primarily on how you plan to use it.

For example, do you want pasture? Then use Sudan grass or pearl millet. Both are leafy, they regrow rapidly, and they contain less danger from prussic acid poisoning than other annual grasses.

What if you want hay or green chop? Then select sorghum-Sudan hybrids or pearl millet because they yield well and they have good feed value when cut two or three times. On sandy soils, or when conditions are dry, foxtail millet may be a better choice for summer hay. It dries fast, doesn't regrow after cutting, and handles dry soils well.

Cane hay is grown in many areas and produces high tonnage, but it’s lower in feed value and dries more slowly after cutting than the hybrids or millets. Or you could choose teff for a really soft, leafy, high quality horse hay.

Maybe you plan to chop silage. Then choose the forage sorghums, especially hybrids with high grain production. They can't be beat for tonnage or for feed value.

While there are several choices of summer annual forages, simply select the one that is best adapted to the way you plan to use it. And, of course, hope for rain since even these grasses won’t grow without some moisture.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grazing reed canarygrass
Crop

Grazing reed canarygrass

If you have wetlands, creek bottoms, or just wet areas in pastures, you probably have some reed canarygrass. It is often the first perennial g…

Spring turn-out to pastures
Crop

Spring turn-out to pastures

  • Updated

The time for turn-out to our primary summer pastures is coming soon. A couple of important questions are what date to turn-out, and which past…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News