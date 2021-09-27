Exports sluggish as marketing year slow continues

CORN------

Corn closed the week $.02 1/4 lower. Last week, private exporters announced sale of 138,403 mts of corn to Guatemala.

In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. corn exports, for the week ended 9/16/21, were 15.9 million bushels, up from the previous week's 6.3 million bushels. In fact, while corn exports were the highest in three weeks, they were the lowest for this week of the marketing year in 35 years, leaving 2021/22 cumulative export inspections at only 30.2 million bushels vs 78.4 million at this time last year. Based on the USDA's 2.475 billion bushel export projection, corn exports will need to average roughly 47.0 million bushels/week over the course of the marketing year vs last year's 50.2 million bushel/week average from this point forward.

In the weekly export inspections report; US corn conditions moved to 59% good/excellent, a 1% improvement vs 58% expected, 58% last week and 61% last year. US corn harvested moved to 10% complete vs 10% expected, 4% last week and 9% average.

In the weekly EIA report; U.S. ethanol production, for the week ended 9/17/21, slipped to 926k barrels/day from 937k bpd vs same-week production of 906k bpd in 2020. Over the last five weeks, U.S. ethanol production has run exactly unchanged from year ago levels on average. U.S. ethanol stocks rose slightly to 845 million gallons from 840 mil gal the week prior, but left current stocks now only 5 million gallons (0.6%) above year ago stocks of 840 million gallons which were the lowest for mid-September since 2014.