Exports sluggish as marketing year slow continues

CORN------
Corn closed the week $.02 1/4 lower. Last week, private exporters announced sale of 138,403 mts of corn to Guatemala.
In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. corn exports, for the week ended 9/16/21, were 15.9 million bushels, up from the previous week's 6.3 million bushels. In fact, while corn exports were the highest in three weeks, they were the lowest for this week of the marketing year in 35 years, leaving 2021/22 cumulative export inspections at only 30.2 million bushels vs 78.4 million at this time last year. Based on the USDA's 2.475 billion bushel export projection, corn exports will need to average roughly 47.0 million bushels/week over the course of the marketing year vs last year's 50.2 million bushel/week average from this point forward.
In the weekly export inspections report; US corn conditions moved to 59% good/excellent, a 1% improvement vs 58% expected, 58% last week and 61% last year. US corn harvested moved to 10% complete vs 10% expected, 4% last week and 9% average.
In the weekly EIA report; U.S. ethanol production, for the week ended 9/17/21, slipped to 926k barrels/day from 937k bpd vs same-week production of 906k bpd in 2020. Over the last five weeks, U.S. ethanol production has run exactly unchanged from year ago levels on average. U.S. ethanol stocks rose slightly to 845 million gallons from 840 mil gal the week prior, but left current stocks now only 5 million gallons (0.6%) above year ago stocks of 840 million gallons which were the lowest for mid-September since 2014.
Strategy and outlook: Commercials have been accumulating contracts of corn on weakness as values near weekly support. This buying will limit the downside risk for the corn market as harvest progresses.
SOYBEANS------
Soybeans closed the week $.00 1/4 lower. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. soybean exports last week were 10.1 million bushels, up slightly from the previous week's 7.1 mil bu and well below last year's same-week exports of 51.1 mil bu. This week's total shipments were the lowest for the specific week in 10 years. Cumulative export inspections sit at only 18.3 million bushels vs 136.2 million bushels exported at this point of the marketing year last year, leaving exports needing to average roughly 40.0 million bushels/week over the course of the year vs last year's 40.4 million/week average in order to reach the USDA's 2.090 billion bushel export projection (2.260 billion last year).
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report; US soybean conditions improved 1% to 58% good/excellent vs 57% expected, 57% last week and 63% last year. US soybean harvest pace moved to 6% complete vs 5% expected and 6% average.
Strategy and outlook: Commercials have been accumulating contracts of soybeans on weakness as values near weekly support. This buying will limit the downside risk for the soybean market as harvest progresses.
WHEAT-------
For the week, Chicago wheat closed $.15 3/4 higher; Kansas City wheat closed $.04 3/4 higher and Minneapolis wheat $.15 1/2 higher. Last week, private exporters did not announce any export sales.
In the weekly export inspections report; U.S. wheat exports last week of 20.7 mil bu were slightly better than last year's same-week exports of 18.4 mil bu. Wheat exports have generally been respectable of late, averaging 20.3 million bushels/week over the last 7 weeks vs 20.9 million/week during the same period last year and running above the roughly 15.0 million/week average that is needed to reach the USDA's 875 million bushel export projection. Cumulative wheat export inspections of 283 million bushels are still down 11% from last year's 318 million given the slow start to the marketing year's exports.
In the weekly crop progress and conditions report; US winter wheat seedings were 21% complete vs 22% expected, 12% last week, 19% last year and 18% average. Hot and dry conditions have slowed the planting pace.
Strategy and outlook: Commercials have been buying as smaller world production and ending stocks figures should be bullish for wheat values. Producers are seeding winter wheat but the lack of moisture in the Plains could slow the emergence of the crop.
LIVE CATTLE-----
Last week, live cattle closed $.12 higher while feeder cattle closed $2.12 higher.
Last week; moderate fed cattle cash trade occurred in the North at $123 to $124 live, and mostly $197 dressed – steady to $2 softer than last week. Light volumes were traded in the South at mainly $123 to $124 which is mainly steady relative to the prior week
The monthly Cattle on Feed Report should be considered slightly bearish for the trade as USDA figures came in above trade estimates. On feed supplies were slightly higher at 99.0% of last year vs. estimates of 98.5%; placements came in at 102.0% vs. estimates of 102.8% and marketings at 100% vs. estimates of 101.4%.
Last week; the FCE weekly auction had 4,704 head listed for sale and sold 1,642 head at $123.65-$123.95.
The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 3 pounds this week at 909 pounds, 9 pounds lower than a year ago.
Last week's beef export sales saw a net sales of 15,800 mts reported for 2021 with shipments of 18,200 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential as tight supplies in the 4th quarter and 1st quarter of 2022 should be bullish for values but the economy is struggling.
HOGS----
Lean hogs closed the week $2.27 higher.
In the monthly cold storage report; total red meat supplies in freezers were up 4 percent from the previous month but down 6 percent from last year. Total pounds of beef in freezers were up 4 percent from the previous month but down 8 percent from last year. Frozen pork supplies were up 4 percent from the previous month but down 1 percent from last year. Stocks of pork bellies were down 37 percent from last month and down 44 percent from last year.
The quarterly hog and pig report should be considered bullish to the trade as actual figures came in well below trade estimates. All hog and pigs came in at 96.1% vs estimates of 98.3%; kept for breeding came in at 97.7% vs. estimates of 98.9% and kept for marketing came in at 95.9% vs. estimates of at 98.2%.
Iowa/S. Minnesota weekly hog weights for week ending September 18 has weights down slightly to 281.9 pounds vs. 282.1 pounds last week and 280.2 pounds last year.
This week's net pork sales of 32,600 mts reported for 2021 with shipments of 36,100 mts.
Strategy and outlook: Exports should rebound after a pullback in values. Futures rest at key technical support on the weekly charts and commercials have turned bullish.
Brian Hoops is president and senior market analyst of Midwest Market Solutions Inc. The home office is in Springfield, Mo., with branch offices in Thief River Falls, Minn.; Verona, N.D.; Yankton, S.D.; Storm Lake, Iowa; and Springfield, Neb.