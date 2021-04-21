Farm Rescue hauling hay to ranchers affected by wildfire and drought

Farm Rescue is ramping up hay relief efforts in response to recent wildfires and ongoing drought conditions in the western Dakotas and eastern Montana.
Farm Rescue, a nonprofit organization that provides planting, haying, harvesting and livestock feeding assistance free of charge to farm and ranch families who have experienced a major illness, injury or natural disaster, is once again activating “Operation Hay Lift” to haul much-needed livestock feed to ranchers affected by these natural disasters. The organization is calling for hay donations, volunteer CDL drivers and monetary gifts to help support the mission, which will be contingent upon available resources.
Ranchers affected by wildfire or those operating in D2 (Severe Drought) zones or higher are asked to fill out applications for hay hauling assistance, which will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Ranchers facing challenges due to wildfire and those residing in D3 (Extreme Drought) zones or higher will be given priority on any available donated hay. If the volume of donated hay does not meet the need requested through submitted applications, ranchers may still qualify for hauling assistance depending on proximity to their farm. Applications can be obtained at farmrescue.org.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those suffering from these natural disasters,” said Bill Gross, Founder & President of Farm Rescue. “Please consider donating funds or hay so we can deliver hope to these families in the midst of crisis.”
This will be the third Operation Hay Lift campaign initiated by Farm Rescue in recent history. The organization’s first hay hauling effort was launched in 2017 in response to previous extreme drought conditions in the western Dakotas. A second campaign took place in 2019, following catastrophic flooding in Nebraska and portions of Iowa and South Dakota.
Those wanting to apply for assistance, sign up to be a volunteer CDL driver or make a monetary donation can visit farmrescue.org or call 701-252-2017. If donating online, please select “Operation Hay Lift” from the dropdown menu. If sending a check via mail, please include “Operation Hay Lift” on the memo line and address envelope to Farm Rescue, PO Box 28, Horace, ND 58047.
If interested in donating hay, please contact Neil Simons, Field Operations Manager, at neil@farmrescue.org or 701-212-3851.