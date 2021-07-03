It’s about 3,000 miles from Alaska to Nebraska, but who’s counting?
Five Alaska High School Rodeo athletes, that’s who.
When the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) kicks off in Lincoln July 18-24, 43 states and various countries will be represented.
And the kids from Alaska will be in town.
There are some obstacles to overcome when traveling such a distance, like hauling a horse.
All of the high school athletes coming to Nebraska will fly. That means they need to borrow a horse for nationals.
It’s that way every year, for the Alaska kids, as it is for the Australia students (when the pandemic doesn’t prevent them from coming), and sometimes the Canadian and Mexican students, too.
So they lease them from other people, often rodeo people.
Finding a horse to lease can be tough, said David Abel, the father of high school rodeo athletes and president of the Alaska High School Rodeo Association.
When his daughters, Emma and Madison, competed at the 2020 Nationals, he, a Kansan by birth, called friends till he found a horse to rent for them.
“It’s not an easy thing,” he said, of leasing a horse. “Our kids face a unique challenge. Everybody competes on horses they know, and our kids get there early and learn the horse. It puts them at a disadvantage that way.”
A few years ago, the horse his daughters rented was owned by April Zilverberg, whose daughter, Tanegai, rode the horse for the breakaway roping. Tanegai, who was the 2020 reserve world champion breakaway roper, gave the girls some insight as to the horse.
“Tanegai told them, ‘let me show you how to ride my horse,’” Abel said. “The kids get a little bit of expert help, outside of their circle of knowledge.”
Jessica Lene and her daughter Maree Jobe live in Willow, about 75 miles northwest of Anchorage.
Maree didn’t compete in high school rodeo this year, but she is the reigning Miss Alaska High School Rodeo queen and will compete in the national pageant, held during the NHSFR.
She’s in search of a horse for the pageant.
Lene is a member of a Facebook page set up specifically to facilitate conversations between high school families and people willing to lease horses. When they find a horse, they plan on arriving a few days early to spend time with the horse, to connect with the animal before Maree competes on it.
Ashley Herringer of Hastings, Nebraska, leased a horse to an Australian cowgirl 10 years ago.
Herringer was a high school senior in 2011, competing at the NHSFR, held that year in Gillette, Wyoming.
The Australian cowgirl, Chrystal Lennox-Pool, needed a pole bending horse, and Herringer leased her backup horse to her; Herringer had also qualified in the poles.
Lennox-Pool’s parents came with her a week early, staying with the Herringers as Chrystal took time to get to know the horse.
“It was a super-neat experience,” Herringer said. “They were super nice people and we built a really awesome relationship with them.”
They got along so well, that the next year, the Pools invited Herringer to Australia. She visited for a month. “They were like my personal tour guides.”
Because Herringer was headed to Nationals herself, she transported the horse there, plus did daily chores for the horse. She could keep an eye on the animal and make sure it was OK.
Lennox-Pool did well with Herringer’s horse.
“He was an easy horse to ride. She was a good rider, too, because if you were too aggressive with him, you wouldn’t have done well with him,” she said.
Another Alaska high school rodeo athlete, Mackenzie Betts of Chugiak, has found a horse to lease from a lady in Axtell.
Betts, who is 15, qualified for the NHSFR in the barrel racing, goat tying, pole bending, cutting and light rifle shooting, but won’t compete in the cutting due to not being able to lease a cutting horse.
She and her mom, Sherrie Betts, will come to Lincoln a few days early to spend time getting to know the leased horse.
They’ve been told the summers in Lincoln are hot, and they’re anxious about that.
“I think we’re a little bit nervous about the heat and the humidity, but pretty excited to come and check it all out,” Sherrie said.
High school rodeo competition isn’t as tough in Alaska as it is in the Lower 48, especially in Texas and other southern states.
Abel has warned his kids that it’s not all about winning.
“We all want our kids to win, but wherever they finish, they have proven themselves,” she said. “They’re competing on borrowed horses, and they’re competing against kids from Oklahoma and Texas who get to ride a horse ten months out of the year.
“To me, that’s a big deal – that they can climb on somebody else’s horse and still be competitive at nationals.”
Beyond the competition, the Alaska contingency has big plans to shop, play tourist and enjoy the experience.
For Jessica Lene and her daughter Maree Jobe, they’re excited to be in the Lower 48. They lived in Texas and Alabama before moving to Alaska two years ago, and they’re anxious to see Jessica’s parents, who they haven’t seen since Christmas 2018 because of the pandemic. Jessica is ready to swim in an outdoor pool; water temps in Alaska lakes, even in the summer, are in the 40s, and that’s too cold for her.
She’s also ready to eat fresh, affordable fruit. Fruit in Alaska is very expensive; Jessica priced a watermelon at $15.
Their days will be full at NHSFR, with the vendor show and activities for the youth.
“From everything we hear, we’ll be busy at the grounds,” Sherrie Betts said.
They’re ready for the experience of being around 1,700 other high schoolers, and their families.
“It’s an experience the kids won’t forget,” Abel said. “It’s a morale booster, an awesome experience for them to come down there.”
For Maree Jobe, the Alaska high school rodeo queen, she’s ready for fast food she can’t get in Alaska.
“Chick-fil-A,” she said. “I don’t care how far away it is, I will have some Chick-fil-A.”
