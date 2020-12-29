 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Livestock Calendar 1/1/21

Livestock Calendar 1/1/21

Livestock calendar photo winter

JANUARY

1 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

1 Wahoo Livestock, Special New Year’s Day Bred Heifer & Bred Cow Sale, Wahoo, Neb.

2 Dunlap Livestock, Western Exposure “Volume V111” Female Auction, Dunlap, Iowa

4 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Pre-Conditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa24

4 West Point Livestock, Pre-Condition Feeders, West Point, Neb.22

5 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers/Bred Cows Sale, Creighton, Neb.22

5 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa 23

5 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Lexington, Neb.23

5 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, Neb.20

6 Albion Livestock, Regular Sale,

Albion, Neb.21

6 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.19

6 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.21

6 Sheridan Livestock Weighup Cow & Bull Sale, Special Weaned Calf Sale, Rushville, Neb.22

7 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.20

7 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.22

7 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Pre-Conditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa24

7 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.

7 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale w/Replacement Heifers, Valentine, Neb.20

8 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.20

8 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa23

8 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yrlg & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD19

8 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.23

9 Albion Livestock, Bred heifers, Bred Cows & Weigh-Up Sale, Albion, Neb.21

9 Bassett Livestock, Orton Ranch Red Angus Bull & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, Neb.19

9 Dethlefs & Sons, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Rockville, Neb.16

9 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.20

9 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD19

11 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.21

11 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, Neb.20

19 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.

23 Melcher Herefords, Annual Open House Bull Sale, Page, Neb.

25 Bullis Creek Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Woodlake, Neb.17

27 Bear Mountain, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Palisade, Neb.

28 Marcy Livestock, 60th Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.

30 J & C Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.

31 Triangle J Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Miller, Neb.

FEBRUARY

1 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.17

2 Babcock Angus, Annual Production Sale, Long Pine, Neb.

3 Seevers Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.

4 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, Neb.

8 Logtereman Cattle, Annual Angus & Hereford Sale, Valentine, Neb.

MARCH

6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah

6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.

16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.

APRIL

13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
A landowner’s journey to using prescribed fire
Livestock

A landowner’s journey to using prescribed fire

With the goal of controlling eastern red cedar on his rangeland, Jim Jenkins is looking forward to holding his first controlled burn next spring. “I can’t wait,” he said. “I don’t drink, but I might consider having some champagne or something.”

+6
High stakes juggling in cattle country
Livestock

High stakes juggling in cattle country

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

For the cattle jugglers of Gordon, Nebraska, the competition is fierce — but so is the love. At Krebs Ranch, settled on the grassy dunes of the Nebraska Sandhills, three generations of Krebs work side-by-side in a sea of Angus, Hereford, Charolais and Simmentals.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News