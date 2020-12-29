Livestock Calendar 1/1/21

JANUARY
1 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
1 Wahoo Livestock, Special New Year’s Day Bred Heifer & Bred Cow Sale, Wahoo, Neb.
2 Dunlap Livestock, Western Exposure “Volume V111” Female Auction, Dunlap, Iowa
4 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Pre-Conditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa24
4 West Point Livestock, Pre-Condition Feeders, West Point, Neb.22
5 Creighton Livestock, Bred Heifers/Bred Cows Sale, Creighton, Neb.22
5 Dunlap Livestock, Special Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa 23
5 Lexington Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Lexington, Neb.23
5 North Platte Stockyards, Regular Sale, North Platte, Neb.20
6 Albion Livestock, Regular Sale,
Albion, Neb.21
6 Bassett Livestock, Special Feeder Cattle Auction, Bassett, Neb.19
6 Huss Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Kearney, Neb.21
6 Sheridan Livestock Weighup Cow & Bull Sale, Special Weaned Calf Sale, Rushville, Neb.22
7 Broken Bow Livestock, All Class Cattle Auction, Broken Bow, Neb.20
7 Columbus Sales Pavilion, Feeder Sale, Columbus, Neb.22
7 Denison Livestock, Western Iowa Pre-Conditioned Sale, Denison, Iowa24
7 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stocker & Feeder Sale, Ogallala, Neb.
7 Valentine Livestock, Special Feeder Sale w/Replacement Heifers, Valentine, Neb.20
8 Burwell Livestock, Special Calf & Feeder Auction, Burwell, Neb.20
8 Dunlap Livestock, Western Iowa Precondition Calf/Yrlg Auction, Dunlap, Iowa23
8 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Calf, Yrlg & Replacement Heifer Sale, Ft Pierre, SD19
8 Lexington Livestock, Special Feeder Auction, Lexington, Neb.23
9 Albion Livestock, Bred heifers, Bred Cows & Weigh-Up Sale, Albion, Neb.21
9 Bassett Livestock, Orton Ranch Red Angus Bull & Bred Heifer Auction, Bassett, Neb.19
9 Dethlefs & Sons, Annual Angus Bull Sale, Rockville, Neb.16
9 Ericson Spalding Livestock, Special Cattle Auction, Ericson, Neb.20
9 Ft Pierre Livestock, Special Bred Cow & Heifer & Weighup Sale, Ft Pierre, SD19
11 Huss Livestock, Special Bred Heifer & Cow Auction, Kearney, Neb.21
11 Ogallala Livestock, Special Stockcow & 1st Calf Heifer Sale, Ogallala, Neb.20
19 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Arapahoe, Neb.
23 Melcher Herefords, Annual Open House Bull Sale, Page, Neb.
25 Bullis Creek Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Woodlake, Neb.17
27 Bear Mountain, Annual Bull & Female Sale, Palisade, Neb.
28 Marcy Livestock, 60th Annual Bull Sale, Gordon, Neb.
30 J & C Simmentals, Annual Production Sale, West Point, Neb.
31 Triangle J Ranch, Annual Bull Sale, Miller, Neb.
FEBRUARY
1 Taubenheim Gelbvieh, Annual Production Sale, Amherst, Neb.17
2 Babcock Angus, Annual Production Sale, Long Pine, Neb.
3 Seevers Angus, Annual Bull Sale, Burwell, Neb.
4 Ridder Hereford Ranch, Annual Bull & Heifer Sale, Callaway, Neb.
8 Logtereman Cattle, Annual Angus & Hereford Sale, Valentine, Neb.
MARCH
6 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Sale, Castle Dale, Utah
6 Mason Angus & Sim Angus, Annual Production Sale, Broken Bow, Neb.
16 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb.
APRIL
13 Powerline Genetics, Annual Bull Development, Arapahoe, Neb