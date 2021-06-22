2021 SDSU Feedlot shortcourse returns to campus in August

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension invites cattle feeders and backgrounders from South Dakota and surrounding states to an in-depth educational opportunity that will sharpen their management skills and improve their bottom line.
The 2021 Feedlot Shortcourse returns to campus Aug. 11 and 12 and will be held at the SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility (CCERF) classroom, located at 2901 Western Ave. in Brookings.
"Cattle feeders and backgrounders will want to attend this program to discover ways to improve the efficiency and profitability of their feeding business," says SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate Warren Rusche.
Below is the schedule for this year's Feedlot Shortcourse:
Wednesday, Aug. 11
- 1 p.m. CST —Welcome and Introductions
- 1:15 p.m. — "Bunk Management," Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension
- 2 p.m. — "Lameness in Feedlot Cattle," Russ Daly, SDSU Extension Veterinarian, State Public Health Veterinarian and Professor
- 3 p.m. — Break
- 3:15 p.m. — "Risk Management and Cattle Market Basis," Matt Diersen, SDSU Extension Risk/Business Management Specialist and Professor
- 4 p.m. — "Controlling Costs in Challenging Times," Alfredo DiConstanzo, University of Minnesota Professor of Beef Cattle Nutrition and Management
- Closing — Group dinner and discussion
Thursday, Aug. 12