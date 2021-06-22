 Skip to main content
2021 SDSU Feedlot shortcourse returns to campus in August
Cattle in Feedlot
File photo
South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension invites cattle feeders and backgrounders from South Dakota and surrounding states to an in-depth educational opportunity that will sharpen their management skills and improve their bottom line.
 
The 2021 Feedlot Shortcourse returns to campus Aug. 11 and 12 and will be held at the SDSU Cow-Calf Education and Research Facility (CCERF) classroom, located at 2901 Western Ave. in Brookings.
 
"Cattle feeders and backgrounders will want to attend this program to discover ways to improve the efficiency and profitability of their feeding business," says SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate Warren Rusche. 
 
Below is the schedule for this year's Feedlot Shortcourse:
 
Wednesday, Aug. 11
  • 1 p.m. CST —Welcome and Introductions
  • 1:15 p.m. — "Bunk Management," Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension
  • 2 p.m. — "Lameness in Feedlot Cattle," Russ Daly, SDSU Extension Veterinarian, State Public Health Veterinarian and Professor
  • 3 p.m. — Break
  • 3:15 p.m. — "Risk Management and Cattle Market Basis," Matt Diersen, SDSU Extension Risk/Business Management Specialist and Professor
  • 4 p.m. — "Controlling Costs in Challenging Times," Alfredo DiConstanzo, University of Minnesota Professor of Beef Cattle Nutrition and Management
  • Closing — Group dinner and discussion
 
Thursday, Aug. 12
  • 7:30 a.m. — Health technologies, Ruminant Nutrition Center
  • 8:15 a.m. — Feed mixing, Ruminant Nutrition Center
  • 9:30 a.m. — Break and drive to CCERF
  • 10 a.m. — "Using Data to Drive Decisions," Alfredo DiConstanzo
  • 10:45 a.m. — "Growth Technologies," Zach Smith, SDSU Assistant Professor 
  • 11:30 a.m. — "Feedyard Assessment Program," Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator
  • Closing — Lunch and travel home
 
The registration fee is $150 and includes both days of the Feedlot Shortcourse. To register, please visit the SDSU Extension Events page (https://extension.sdstate.edu/events).&#xa0;
 
For more information, contact Rusche at Warren.Rusche@sdstate.edu.

